Weltmeisterlicher Empfang für "Les Bleus" in Paris

©(Front row from L) France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with the trophy, French Sports Minister Laura Flessel (back row from L) France's defender Raphael Varane, France's midfielder Paul Pogba, France's forward Thomas Lemar and France's goalkeeper Alphonse Areola celebrate as they pose for pictures upon their arrival at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport on the outskirts of Paris, on July 16, 2018 after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas SAMSON