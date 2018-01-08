"TBBT"-Star Kaley Cuoco - Schämt sie sich für ihren Verlobten?
Kaley Cuoco ist ja eigentlich glücklich mit dem Profi-Reiter Karl Cook verlobt. Cook postet ein Foto auf Instagram. Ist er damit zu weit gegangen?
Schämt sich Penny-Darstellerin etwa für ihren Verlobten? Der Profireiter postet immer wieder Fotos aus seinem Leben mit der 32-jährigen Schauspielerin. Jetzt aber ist er vermutlich mit diesem Pic zu weit gegangen. Wie sie seinen Instagram-Schnappschuss kommentiert hat, erfahrt ihr hier.
In life, there is nothing like dancing right after getting engaged. The purity and grace of the moment are inexplicable, it is truly as though life were a balloon bouncing on the smoothest zephyr. Honey; all I want is to be a balloon bouncing, bobbing, and flowing through life together. You are my everything @normancook