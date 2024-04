Unter Verdacht: Neues Kapitel im mysteriösen Verschwinden des Tengelmann-Erben Karl-Erivan Haub

©FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2014 file photo Karl-Erivan Haub, pictured in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany. The family of the German billionaire has given up hope of finding him alive a week after he went missing in the Alps. The Tengelmann retail group said on behalf of Karl-Erivan Haub’s family in a statement Friday April 13, 2018 that was no longer any hope for him after a week “in the extreme climate conditions of a glacier area.”Rescuers in Switzerland and Italy have spent days searching for Haub, the 58-year-old heir to the Tengelmann empire, in a large area under the Matterhorn peak on the two countries’ border. (Roland Weihrauch/dpa via AP,file)