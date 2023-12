Klammheimlich: ÖBB erhöht die Preise und sorgt für Ärger und Frust bei Zugfans

©Pedestrians walk past the Berlin-Paris night "train night-jet" during its launch at the main station in Berlin, on December 11, 2023. A new sleeper service between Berlin and Paris will set off from the German capital on December 11, 2023 evening after a decade-long hiatus, as night trains gain in popularity as an alternative to short-haul flights. The connection will be operated by French and German national train operators SNCF and Deutsche Bahn, while the rolling stock will be provided by Austrian train company OeBB, whose "Nightjet" trains already criss-cross central Europe. (Photo by MICHELE TANTUSSI / AFP)