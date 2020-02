Bahnbrechende Entdeckung: Erde hat offenbar zweiten Mini-Mond

Earth may have a new minimoon. C26FED2 may have spent the last 3 years orbiting Earth after being captured through L1. This simulation is in a rotating frame which keeps L1 and L2 stationary. Read @BadAstronomer's blog on minimoons. https://t.co/EqhmCf1Flhhttps://t.co/dAQHbA3skC pic.twitter.com/3NHqNKdTe3