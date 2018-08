40 Millionen Dollar für Lkw-Startup – Vorarlberger an Bord

Thrilled to announce that we raised $40m to make long-haul autonomous trucks a reality. Want to work with an amazing team of industry experts to revolutionize freight transportation? We’re hiring! @BatteryVentures @CRV @lightspeedvp @tuskventures https://t.co/I3KllcaM5j

— Kodiak Robotics (@KodiakRobotics) 7. August 2018