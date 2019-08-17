Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 VNVorarlberger Nachrichten Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
VN Essen Highspeed Webmail VOLMobil Job Immo Auto Anzeiger |
Anmelden

Vorarlberg

Zehntausende Follower: Cosplayerin Scarlett aus Vorarlberg

9 Kommentare
17.08.2019 09:30 (Akt. 17.08.2019 10:17)
Dieses Wochenende ist wieder Aniwest in Bregenz, Ende der Woche GamesCon in Köln. Allgegenwärtig: Cosplayer. Doch was genau ist das? Wir fragten bei Scarlett Sirene nach, der wohl erfolgreichsten Vorarlberger Cosplayerin.
Cosplayerin Scarlett Sirene aus Dornbirn
Impressionen der 1. Comic Con Bodensee
Besucherrekord Aniwest 2018

Die vergangenen Tage war Scarlett Sirene aus Dornbirn damit beschäftigt, noch zwei Kostüme für die Aniwest in der Riedenburg fertigzustellen. Nach Möglichkeit wird alles selbstgemacht, sei es nun Kleidung, Rüstungen oder Schaumstoffwaffen.

Dornbirnerin mit zehntausenden Fans

Allein auf Instagram folgen der jungen Dornbirnerin 39.900, auf Twitter immerhin beinahe 2.000 Personen. Cosplayer sind Personen jeden Geschlechts, die sich als Figuren aus Büchern, Comics, Filmen, Mangas oder Spielen verkleiden.

Cosplay mit japanischen Wurzeln

Ihre Wurzeln hat die Szene in Japan, seit den 1990er-Jahren ist sie auch im westlichen Kulturkreis angekommen. Die Kostüme sind meist in stundenlanger Arbeit selbst gemacht. Dabei wird viel Wert auf Detailtreue und möglichst genaue Wiedergabe des Charakters gelegt.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Looking forward to an extended weekend 😄 Also, we're at the #AniWest on Saturday & Sunday! Kiako will not wear Anna, but as we're there with our crew from @charityheroesaustria it's still fitting 😉 Also, we will for sure have as much fun there as I had during my Anna Shooting earlier this year ❤ If you're there, please drop by our booth and take part in the #Charity raffle 😊 Cheers, Kiako ------- 📸 by @jules.jsphotography ❤ Cosplay from @angelsecretofficial ------- #cosplay #cosplayers #cosplaygirl #cosplaygirls #womenofcosplay #cosplaylove #cosplaylife #disney #disneycosplay #disneyfrozen #frozen #frozencosplay #frozenanna #frozenannacosplay #annacosplay #disneyanna #disneyannacosplay #disneyprincess #disneyprincesscosplay #cosplayphoto #cosplayphotography #photography #photoshooting

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Akuma no Cha (@akuma_no_cha) am

Internationale Szene

Der natürliche Lebensraum von Cosplayern sind Veranstaltungen wie die GamesCon in Köln nächste Woche oder ComicCons wie in Wien. Internationale Stars wie Jessica Nigri oder der Deutsche Maul ziehen hunderttausende Fans an, rund um die Fangemeinschaft hat sich ein Geschäftsmodell entwickelt. Über Crowdfundingseiten wie Patreon oder Kofi sammeln Cosplayer auch finanzielle Unterstützung für ihre Arbeit.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

I‘m on my way to the airport right now after a convention in the Czech Republic and I just wanted to get a few words out there: Thank you everyone. Every time I’m at a con, I’m overwhelmed by your kindness and patience. The amount of love and respect you bring to my booth is something I can’t wrap my head around. You wait for hours and hours, you bring the coolest gifts, you say the nicest words and sometimes you’re shaking so much that you’re unable to press that selfie button on your phone. You are all incredible. Thank you for meeting me and thank you for following us on social media. You are the reason we do all this, the reason why we are even ABLE to do this. So please 🙏🏼 NEVER be to shy to come and talk to me. I appreciate each and every one of you. All your words make me happy and also a little bit proud. And even if you just run by for a quick high-five - do it if you want! My feet are aching and I need a lot more sleep but in the end it’s all worth it when I can see your happy faces. See you at the next con and thank you again. So so so much. 👊🏻 .. Amazingly beautiful Yennefer is @luc.fran She looks fantastic! ❤️ (Thank you guys for helping me find her. 😁) .. #community #maulcosplay #witcher #yennefer #czechrepublic #cosplay #cosplaycommunity #goodpeople #friends #convention

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) am

Scarlett Sirene über ihre Erfahrungen

Inzwischen erfreut sich das Cosplay auch in Vorarlberg wachsender Beliebtheit, was sich auch bei der 1. Comic Con Bodensee vergangenes Jahr zeigte - und auch online werden die Vorarlberger Cosplayer immer präsenter. Wir sprachen mit Scarlett Sirene über Cosplay und die Reaktionen der Menschen auf das Hobby, im Internet und in Vorarlberg.

Aniwest

Die Aniwest ist 2019 wieder in der Riedenburg Bregenz, Öffnungszeiten sind am Samstag, 17. August, von 10 bis 22 Uhr und am Sonntag, 18. August, von 10 bis 18 Uhr.

(Red.)

Fill 1Created with Sketch. zurück zur Startseite
  • VOL.AT
  • Vorarlberg
  • Zehntausende Follower: Cosplayerin Scarlett aus Vorarlberg
    • Kommentare
    Kommentare
    Grund der Meldung
    • Werbung
    • Verstoß gegen Nutzungsbedingungen
    • Persönliche Daten veröffentlicht
    Noch 1000 Zeichen
    Datenschutzerklärung und Widerrufshinweise
    Jobs in Vorarlberg
    VOL.AT ©2019
    AGB
    Datenschutzerklärung
    Impressum