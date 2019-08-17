Zehntausende Follower: Cosplayerin Scarlett aus Vorarlberg
Die vergangenen Tage war Scarlett Sirene aus Dornbirn damit beschäftigt, noch zwei Kostüme für die Aniwest in der Riedenburg fertigzustellen. Nach Möglichkeit wird alles selbstgemacht, sei es nun Kleidung, Rüstungen oder Schaumstoffwaffen.
I didn't show you my nero bride cosplay pics that took a friend of mine few months ago ❤️ It was a little bit embarrassing because everyone stared at me and taking pictures without my permission. Cosplay from @uwowo_cosplay #nerocosplay #nerobride #nerocosplay #neroclaudius #fatenero #nero #fatecosplay #fatego #uwowo #uwowocosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #germancosplay #nerobridecosplay
Dornbirnerin mit zehntausenden Fans
Allein auf Instagram folgen der jungen Dornbirnerin 39.900, auf Twitter immerhin beinahe 2.000 Personen. Cosplayer sind Personen jeden Geschlechts, die sich als Figuren aus Büchern, Comics, Filmen, Mangas oder Spielen verkleiden.
Wie schon angekündigt wird Satoshi Shiki auf der AniWest 2019 sein. Neben zwei Bühnenauftritte wird es auch eine Signierstunde am Samstag und Sonntag geben. Weitere Infos zur AniWest 2019 findet ihr unter www.aniwest.at Wir sind schon ganz gespannt, ihr auch? #aniwest #vamc #vorarlbergeranimeundmangaclub #anime #manga #cosplay #convention #cosplay #maidcafe #karaoke #bregenz #sacrecoeur #riedenburg #nerds #otaku #japan #convention #event #satoshishiki
Cosplay mit japanischen Wurzeln
Ihre Wurzeln hat die Szene in Japan, seit den 1990er-Jahren ist sie auch im westlichen Kulturkreis angekommen. Die Kostüme sind meist in stundenlanger Arbeit selbst gemacht. Dabei wird viel Wert auf Detailtreue und möglichst genaue Wiedergabe des Charakters gelegt.
Looking forward to an extended weekend 😄 Also, we're at the #AniWest on Saturday & Sunday! Kiako will not wear Anna, but as we're there with our crew from @charityheroesaustria it's still fitting 😉 Also, we will for sure have as much fun there as I had during my Anna Shooting earlier this year ❤ If you're there, please drop by our booth and take part in the #Charity raffle 😊 Cheers, Kiako ------- 📸 by @jules.jsphotography ❤ Cosplay from @angelsecretofficial ------- #cosplay #cosplayers #cosplaygirl #cosplaygirls #womenofcosplay #cosplaylove #cosplaylife #disney #disneycosplay #disneyfrozen #frozen #frozencosplay #frozenanna #frozenannacosplay #annacosplay #disneyanna #disneyannacosplay #disneyprincess #disneyprincesscosplay #cosplayphoto #cosplayphotography #photography #photoshooting
Internationale Szene
Der natürliche Lebensraum von Cosplayern sind Veranstaltungen wie die GamesCon in Köln nächste Woche oder ComicCons wie in Wien. Internationale Stars wie Jessica Nigri oder der Deutsche Maul ziehen hunderttausende Fans an, rund um die Fangemeinschaft hat sich ein Geschäftsmodell entwickelt. Über Crowdfundingseiten wie Patreon oder Kofi sammeln Cosplayer auch finanzielle Unterstützung für ihre Arbeit.
I‘m on my way to the airport right now after a convention in the Czech Republic and I just wanted to get a few words out there: Thank you everyone. Every time I’m at a con, I’m overwhelmed by your kindness and patience. The amount of love and respect you bring to my booth is something I can’t wrap my head around. You wait for hours and hours, you bring the coolest gifts, you say the nicest words and sometimes you’re shaking so much that you’re unable to press that selfie button on your phone. You are all incredible. Thank you for meeting me and thank you for following us on social media. You are the reason we do all this, the reason why we are even ABLE to do this. So please 🙏🏼 NEVER be to shy to come and talk to me. I appreciate each and every one of you. All your words make me happy and also a little bit proud. And even if you just run by for a quick high-five - do it if you want! My feet are aching and I need a lot more sleep but in the end it’s all worth it when I can see your happy faces. See you at the next con and thank you again. So so so much. 👊🏻 .. Amazingly beautiful Yennefer is @luc.fran She looks fantastic! ❤️ (Thank you guys for helping me find her. 😁) .. #community #maulcosplay #witcher #yennefer #czechrepublic #cosplay #cosplaycommunity #goodpeople #friends #convention
Scarlett Sirene über ihre Erfahrungen
Inzwischen erfreut sich das Cosplay auch in Vorarlberg wachsender Beliebtheit, was sich auch bei der 1. Comic Con Bodensee vergangenes Jahr zeigte - und auch online werden die Vorarlberger Cosplayer immer präsenter. Wir sprachen mit Scarlett Sirene über Cosplay und die Reaktionen der Menschen auf das Hobby, im Internet und in Vorarlberg.
. I really gotta work on a new cosplay but I don't have ANY ideas 🙄 . #blackwidow #blackwidowcosplay #cosplay #marvel #marvelcosplay #superhero #natasharomanoff #scarlettjohansson #comiccongermany #comicconstuttgart #marvelgirls #natasharomanoffcosplay #comiccosplay #comic #shield #agentsofshield #ironman #avengers #avengerscosplay #civilwar #avengethefallen #avengersendgame #endgame
Aniwest
Die Aniwest ist 2019 wieder in der Riedenburg Bregenz, Öffnungszeiten sind am Samstag, 17. August, von 10 bis 22 Uhr und am Sonntag, 18. August, von 10 bis 18 Uhr.
(Red.)