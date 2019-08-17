Zehntausende Follower: Cosplayerin Scarlett aus Vorarlberg

Dieses Wochenende ist wieder Aniwest in Bregenz, Ende der Woche GamesCon in Köln. Allgegenwärtig: Cosplayer. Doch was genau ist das? Wir fragten bei Scarlett Sirene nach, der wohl erfolgreichsten Vorarlberger Cosplayerin.

Die vergangenen Tage war Scarlett Sirene aus Dornbirn damit beschäftigt, noch zwei Kostüme für die Aniwest in der Riedenburg fertigzustellen. Nach Möglichkeit wird alles selbstgemacht, sei es nun Kleidung, Rüstungen oder Schaumstoffwaffen.

Dornbirnerin mit zehntausenden Fans

Allein auf Instagram folgen der jungen Dornbirnerin 39.900, auf Twitter immerhin beinahe 2.000 Personen. Cosplayer sind Personen jeden Geschlechts, die sich als Figuren aus Büchern, Comics, Filmen, Mangas oder Spielen verkleiden.

Cosplay mit japanischen Wurzeln

Ihre Wurzeln hat die Szene in Japan, seit den 1990er-Jahren ist sie auch im westlichen Kulturkreis angekommen. Die Kostüme sind meist in stundenlanger Arbeit selbst gemacht. Dabei wird viel Wert auf Detailtreue und möglichst genaue Wiedergabe des Charakters gelegt.

Internationale Szene

Der natürliche Lebensraum von Cosplayern sind Veranstaltungen wie die GamesCon in Köln nächste Woche oder ComicCons wie in Wien. Internationale Stars wie Jessica Nigri oder der Deutsche Maul ziehen hunderttausende Fans an, rund um die Fangemeinschaft hat sich ein Geschäftsmodell entwickelt. Über Crowdfundingseiten wie Patreon oder Kofi sammeln Cosplayer auch finanzielle Unterstützung für ihre Arbeit.

Scarlett Sirene über ihre Erfahrungen

Inzwischen erfreut sich das Cosplay auch in Vorarlberg wachsender Beliebtheit, was sich auch bei der 1. Comic Con Bodensee vergangenes Jahr zeigte - und auch online werden die Vorarlberger Cosplayer immer präsenter. Wir sprachen mit Scarlett Sirene über Cosplay und die Reaktionen der Menschen auf das Hobby, im Internet und in Vorarlberg.

Aniwest

Die Aniwest ist 2019 wieder in der Riedenburg Bregenz, Öffnungszeiten sind am Samstag, 17. August, von 10 bis 22 Uhr und am Sonntag, 18. August, von 10 bis 18 Uhr.

