Volksfeststimmung und Bier: Oktoberfest hat begonnen

Ozapft is! 185. Münchner Oktoberfest eröffnet ©A waitress serves beer mugs after the opening of the Oktoberfest beer festival in a festival tent at the Theresienwiese fair grounds in Munich, southern Germany, on September 21, 2019. - The world's biggest beer festival Oktoberfest opens today and runs until October 6, 2019. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)