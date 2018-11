Chinesen lieben Hallstatt: Ansturm auf das Dorf hält an

A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build this controversial site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike, according to local newspaper reports. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY TRAVEL)

©A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build this controversial site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike, according to local newspaper reports. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY TRAVEL)