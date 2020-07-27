Cellulite, Dehnungsstreifen und Co.: Promis und der Mut zur Selbstliebe
Es scheint schon länger ein Trend zu sein: Auf Instagram zeigen immer mehr Stars und Influencer entgegen der Beauty-Kultur auf Instagram auch Seiten von sich, die so gar nicht zu den gängigen Schönheitsidealen passen wollen.
Die frühere GNTM-Gewinnerin Stefanie Giesinger (23), die beispielsweise auch schon stolz ihre OP-Narbe präsentierte, zeigte erst kürzlich ihre Cellulite und sprach über verletzende Kommentare anderer. Und damit ist sie nicht allein – immer mehr Promis und Influencer präsentieren im Netz ihre vermeintlich nicht perfekten Seiten.
Kurz nach Stefanie Giesinger meldete sich auch Ex-"Berlin – Tag & Nacht"-Darstellerin Anne Wünsche (28) zu Wort: Im Netz zeigte die Zweifachmama auf Instagram ihre Dehnungsstreifen mal anders: Die Streifen sind mit Glitzereffekt hervorgehoben statt versteckt und vertuscht.
„Dafür das du zwei Kinder hast, hast du echt einen guten Körper!“...dafür? DAFÜR? Also wenn ich keine hätte, wäre er voll Katastrophe? 🤷🏼♀️ ich habe echt lange gebraucht meine Streifen zu akzeptieren, ich mein, die sind überall! Brust, Beine, Po und Bauch...im Sonnenlicht leuchten sie sogar Silber. Also verstecken kann ich sie nicht. Wenn ich heute vor dem Spiegel stehe, versuche ich das mit Humor zu nehmen & nenne mich selbst Streifenhörnchen 🐿 💕 das klappt mal ganz gut & mal verzweifle ich daran & beneide die Frauen, die noch immer einen straffen, streifenlosen und schlanken Körper haben. Ist halt so. Größtenteils stehe ich aber mittlerweile drüber. Ich trage sie nicht mit stolz, aber ich habe sie akzeptiert & schäme mich nicht mehr. 🤗 übrigens hat @digitalartistinprogress das Bild bearbeitet 🥰 DANKESCHÖN! #fürmehrrealitätaufinstagram #streifenhörnchen #schwangerschaftsstreifen #isthaltso
Der schöne Schein
Und mittlerweile zeichnet sich durchaus ein Trend ab, denn auch andere Influencer präsentieren sich auf Instagram ungefiltert und posten teils sogar extreme Vergleiche zwischen retuschierten und unretuschierten Bildern.
Die australische Bloggerin Karina Irby (29) zeigt so mit Fotos und Videos auf, was für einen Unterschied bereits das Posen und Anspannen von etwa Beinen und Po für das Fotoergebnis macht. Dazu schreibt sie: "Ihr werdet einer Hirnwäsche unterzogen. [...] Ihr seid genug!"
YOURE BEING BRAINWASHED Even though your educated about how the media and influencers can distort our image of what beauty is. We all still feel the need to own and represent an impossible body type. WHY? I also have my days when I’m poisoned by perfectly ‘cooked’ and ‘tuned’ photos on the internet. I look at myself in the mirror, pass a small judgement, but then it’s like a fire is lit inside of me to keep posting content exposing a few tricks and tips people use when snapping photos🤪 POSE - Smooths out my cellulite and eczema scars. The pose it’s self hides my tummy and sculpts my body. RELAXED - This what you’ll see if you meet me in real life or see me down the beach. A fun little human with all kinds of cute bumps! Be smart cuties and remember. You are enough!
Und auch Influencerin Danae Mercer (33) deckt schonungslos die Beauty-Tricks bei Instagram auf: Es wird posiert, retuschiert und gephotoshoppt – alles, um den Schönheitsidealen zu entsprechen, aber die Realität sieht anders aus: "Ich will euch auch daran erinnern, dass so viel hier gefiltert ist. Gepost. Perfektioniert." Nur schon das Spiel mit Licht und Schatten und das Anspannen von Muskeln habe ungeahnt große Auswirkungen auf die Fotos.
Insta vs reality — or LETS talk LIGHTING. Because that’s the main difference in these photos. In one, my bum is deliberately angled into the shadows. The softer light hides my cellulite and smooths most of my stretchmarks. It’s flattering. In the other, I’m just casually squatting (lol) beside the mirror. My hips and thighs are in the sunlight. Lumps and bumps are on show. There are a few posing differences (core tight, hips popped back, squeeeezzzinnnggg), but mostly this pic is about LIGHT working its magic. When I worked in magazines, we shot at sunrise or sunset. On most sets, there were people holding SUN DIFFUSERS and REFLECTORS to help create the perfect FLATTERING balance of shadow and light. The same thing happens on SOCIAL MEDIA, just in a different form. Most insta-models know EXACTLY how to POSE and work their angles. And they know LIGHTING too. Like how SIDE LIGHT, diffused from a window, is the most flattering for abs but usually pretty harsh on the face. It’s why you’ll often see a phone covering the face. Or how SHADOWS can gently eliminate certain LUMPS and BUMPS. All that is fine with me, honestly. It’s art and photography, and there is no shame in wanting to look FIERCE. But I also want to remind you about how SO MUCH on here is FILTERED. POSED. PERFECTED. And how you shouldn’t EVER COMPARE YOURSELF to a STRANGER on the internet. Because cowgirl, you’re just seeing their snapshots taken in PERFECT LIGHT. Your reality is a whole lot more varied, diverse, and human than that. It’s more perfectly imperfect. Real. Raw. And that’s a wonderful thing indeed. You got this. x #instavsreality #womenirl #womenshealth #popsugarfitness #instagramvsreality #posingtips #cellulite #strengthmarks
Weltstars und ihre "Makel"
Und auch internationale Stars und Sternchen zeigen ihre vermeintlichen Makel. Die gefleckte Haut von Model Winnie Harlow (26), die von ihrer Vitiligo-Erkrankung (Weißfleckenkrankheit) herrührt, macht die 26-Jährige nur umso unverwechselbarer und erfolgreicher.
Sängerin Demi Lovato (27) präsentierte ähnlich wie Stefanie Giesinger auch schon ihre Cellulite im Netz und schrieb dazu: "Ich liebe mich. Und ihr solltet euch auch lieben!"
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Und auch Ashley Graham (32) postet auf Instagram immer wieder unretuschierte Bilder von ihrem Körper und zeigt ihre Röllchen, Cellulite und Dehnungsstreifen, was so gar nicht in die perfekte Modelwelt passen will.
(VOL.AT)