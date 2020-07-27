Cellulite, Dehnungsstreifen und Co.: Promis und der Mut zur Selbstliebe

Stefanie Giesinger, Demi Lovato oder Ashley Graham – viele Stars präsentieren sich im Internet hin und wieder ganz ungefiltert und rufen dazu auf, seinen Körper zu akzeptieren und zu lieben, wie er ist.

Der schöne Schein

Die australische Bloggerin Karina Irby (29) zeigt so mit Fotos und Videos auf, was für einen Unterschied bereits das Posen und Anspannen von etwa Beinen und Po für das Fotoergebnis macht. Dazu schreibt sie: "Ihr werdet einer Hirnwäsche unterzogen. [...] Ihr seid genug!"

Und auch Influencerin Danae Mercer (33) deckt schonungslos die Beauty-Tricks bei Instagram auf: Es wird posiert, retuschiert und gephotoshoppt – alles, um den Schönheitsidealen zu entsprechen, aber die Realität sieht anders aus: "Ich will euch auch daran erinnern, dass so viel hier gefiltert ist. Gepost. Perfektioniert." Nur schon das Spiel mit Licht und Schatten und das Anspannen von Muskeln habe ungeahnt große Auswirkungen auf die Fotos.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Danae | Angles + Self Love (@danaemercer) am Jun 25, 2020 um 6:59 PDT

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Danae | Angles + Self Love (@danaemercer) am Jul 18, 2020 um 5:31 PDT

Weltstars und ihre "Makel"

Und auch Ashley Graham (32) postet auf Instagram immer wieder unretuschierte Bilder von ihrem Körper und zeigt ihre Röllchen, Cellulite und Dehnungsstreifen, was so gar nicht in die perfekte Modelwelt passen will.