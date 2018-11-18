Cellulite & Pickel: Instagram-Star zeigt harte Body-Realität
Trotz Schuppenflechte und Orangenhaut verändert die Beauty ihre Bilder nicht mit Photoshop und Facetune – und das mit voller Absicht! Die 28-Jährige setzt sich gerne so manchem Hate-Kommentar aus, um etwas Größeres zu bewegen, wie sie im Bild-Interview erklärte: “Wenn ich Frauen damit klarmachen kann, dass sie sich wegen Cellulitis, Narben, Pickeln, Dehnungsstreifen und so weiter nicht schlecht fühlen müssen, dann werde ich weitermachen mit den unbearbeiteten Fotos. Sie sollen sich in den sozialen Medien sicher fühlen.”
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
GIVE SOMEONE A COMPLIMENT Let’s try something here! Give a stranger, friend, family member or bully a compliment. My tag goes out to @taylaclement I LOVE following your page, reading your captions and watching you up lifts those around you. You’re absolutely beautiful inside and out and I wish you so much success. TAG, or reply to a stranger in the comments below and give them a compliment. Small acts of kindness not only make you smile but they could also make someone’s day. @MOANA_BIKINI ⚡️ #MOANAARMY
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
It’s almost time to say goodbye to our 2018 @moana_bikini range and hello to our new 2019 collection… If you’ve had your eye on a piece from this range this will be the last time you can snatch it up. Oh and although a lot of stock is sold out, what left is marked down 🙊
Ein Beitrag geteilt von KARINAIRBY (@karinairby) am
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
When all you want is for the skin on your legs to match the skin on the rest of your body🏼♀️😆 Shout out to all my dry skin sufferers, try a product called Dew Drops from @suppleskinco! This product is meant for the face, however I also use it all over my legs. I squeeze a few drops into my moisturiser tub and use it over my entire body when I have a break out. Which is now! Eeeeeeep😅 I find this product seriously helps with my dryness and as you all know. No dry skin means no itching! Which means less breakouts! Hope this can help you like it does me❤️
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Dear Moana Army, I JUST LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!! Please tag yourself below so I can put more faces to the name. You ladies have helped me become the person I’am today. The endless support and complete openness is something so special and something I’m not used to. I’m an only child and I don’t have a large friend circle, so being able to connect and relate to other women all around the world is so meaning to me. I truly hope I can continue to meet you ladies and give you all a big hug! Thank you for making me confident. Thank you for making others feel confident. We truly are making a difference. If you’re reading this and you’re not in our private @moana_bikini group I’ll put the link in my bio for 48hrs. Add yourself in and answer the three questions to be accepted. LOVE YOU
Ein Beitrag geteilt von KARINAIRBY (@karinairby) am