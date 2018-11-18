Cellulite & Pickel: Instagram-Star zeigt harte Body-Realität

Sie zeigt gerne, welche Makel sie hat! Die australische Bloggerin Karina Irby kann mit ihren schamlos ehrlichen Body-Fotos auf Instagram inzwischen fast eine Million Follower um sich scharen.

Trotz Schuppenflechte und Orangenhaut verändert die Beauty ihre Bilder nicht mit Photoshop und Facetune – und das mit voller Absicht! Die 28-Jährige setzt sich gerne so manchem Hate-Kommentar aus, um etwas Größeres zu bewegen, wie sie im Bild-Interview erklärte: “Wenn ich Frauen damit klarmachen kann, dass sie sich wegen Cellulitis, Narben, Pickeln, Dehnungsstreifen und so weiter nicht schlecht fühlen müssen, dann werde ich weitermachen mit den unbearbeiteten Fotos. Sie sollen sich in den sozialen Medien sicher fühlen.”