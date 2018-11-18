Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
Cellulite & Pickel: Instagram-Star zeigt harte Body-Realität

18.11.2018 16:58 (Akt. 18.11.2018 16:58)
Die Bloggerin steht zur ihrem Körper und den kleinen Makeln.
Die Bloggerin steht zur ihrem Körper und den kleinen Makeln. ©Glomex
Sie zeigt gerne, welche Makel sie hat! Die australische Bloggerin Karina Irby kann mit ihren schamlos ehrlichen Body-Fotos auf Instagram inzwischen fast eine Million Follower um sich scharen.

Trotz Schuppenflechte und Orangenhaut verändert die Beauty ihre Bilder nicht mit Photoshop und Facetune – und das mit voller Absicht! Die 28-Jährige setzt sich gerne so manchem Hate-Kommentar aus, um etwas Größeres zu bewegen, wie sie im Bild-Interview erklärte: “Wenn ich Frauen damit klarmachen kann, dass sie sich wegen Cellulitis, Narben, Pickeln, Dehnungsstreifen und so weiter nicht schlecht fühlen müssen, dann werde ich weitermachen mit den unbearbeiteten Fotos. Sie sollen sich in den sozialen Medien sicher fühlen.”
Dear Moana Army, I JUST LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!! Please tag yourself below so I can put more faces to the name. You ladies have helped me become the person I’am today. The endless support and complete openness is something so special and something I’m not used to. I’m an only child and I don’t have a large friend circle, so being able to connect and relate to other women all around the world is so meaning to me. I truly hope I can continue to meet you ladies and give you all a big hug! Thank you for making me confident. Thank you for making others feel confident. We truly are making a difference. If you’re reading this and you’re not in our private @moana_bikini group I’ll put the link in my bio for 48hrs. Add yourself in and answer the three questions to be accepted. LOVE YOU

