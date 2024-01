Anwältin Astrid Wagner liebte Jack Unterweger und kämpfte für die Freilassung von Josef F.

©Astrid Wagner, lawyer of Austrian Josef Fritzl, who imprisoned his daughter in a cellar for over 24 years and fathered seven children with her, talks to journalists on the sidelines of his hearing at the regional court in Krems an der Donau, Austria on January 25, 2024. The reginal court in Krems, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) northwest of Vienna, approved the application of Fritzl to be transferred out of the jail he is currently in for the mentally ill who pose a high degree of danger, to a regular prison. Fritzl, now 88, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the murder by neglect of a new-born baby he fathered with his daughter Elisabeth while holding her in the purpose-built basement of his house. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)