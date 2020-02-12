Weichenstellung! Drei bärenstarke US-Girls für FC Mohren Dornbirn

Die Frauenmannschaft von FC Mohren Dornbirn setzt ab dem Frühjahr auf ein qualitativstarkes amerikanisches Trio

Die Weichen für die Zukunft sind gestellt

FC Mohren Dornbirn Frauenmannschaft will mit drei starken US-Spielerinnen in der 2. Liga sportlich glänzen

Der Aufstieg von der Frauenmannschaft des FC Mohren Dornbirn in die 2. Liga ist nur mehr Formsache. Sieben Punkte Vorsprung haben Leonie Salzgeber und Co. nach der ersten Saisonhälfte in der Frauen Vorarlbergliga auf die SPG Leiblachtal. Jetzt wurden bei den Rothosen die Weichen für die Zukunft gestellt. Dem FC Dornbirn gelang der Transfercoup. Mit Catherine Nolan (21), Kristen Amarikwa (23) und Alexa Genas (21) haben die Messestädter gleich drei außergewöhnlich starke amerikanische Spielerinnen für die nächsten eineinhalb Jahre unter Vertrag genommen. Auf allen drei Positionen hat sich die Kerber-Truppe erheblich verstärkt. Eine längerfristige Zusammenarbeit wird aber angestrebt. Durch die guten Kontakte von FC Dornbirn Geschäftsführer der Frauen, Werner Brunold ist es ihm gelungen zusammen mit seinem Freund Hans van de Haar (45) ein starkes Trio aus Amerika in die Messestadt zu lotsen. „Diese drei ausländischen Spielerinnen helfen uns sicher weiter und der Konkurrenzkampf in der Mannschaft wird um einiges größer“, sagt FC Dornbirn Frauen Coach Günther Kerber (67).

Nach ihren schulischen Abschluss werden die drei Neuen in Dornbirn erwartet. Die neue Spielmacherin Catherine Nolan wird Anfang März zur Mannschaft stoßen und schon zum Frühjahrsauftakt am 5. April (12.15 Uhr in Nenzing) ihr Debüt im Dornbirn-Dress geben. Die ÖFB-Unter 19 Nationalspielerin Carina Brunold erhält im zentralen Mittelfeld dadurch eine großartige Unterstützung und eine kongeniale Mitspielerin. Die großgewachsene Innenverteidigerin Kristen Amerikwa gilt als extrem kopfballstark und wird die Abwehrreihe verstärken und zu noch mehr Stabilität verhelfen. Neuzugang Nummer drei Alexa Genas soll im Angriff für Furore sorgen. Beidbeinig, extrem schnell und technisch stark sin die Fähigkeiten der US-Kickerin. Sie zählt in Amerika zu den besten Torjägerinnen in der höchsten Studenten-Liga.

Allerdings hat Alexa Genas mit ÖFB U-17-Nationalspielerin Caroline Fritsch, Noreen Bereuter, Livia Klocker um nur drei Spielerinnen zu nennen harte Konkurrenz. Von New York nach Dornbirn heißt es ab April für Kristen Amarikwa und Alexa Genas. Alle drei US-Spielerinnen sollen hier in Vorarlberg ihre Ausbildung mit dem Bachelor oder Master fortsetzen und mit einem eigenen Projekt gefördert werden. Nicht zu vergessen, dass FC Dornbirn mit Caroline Fritsch, Carina Brunold, Leonie Salzgeber und Felicia Frick vier aktuelle ÖFB Nationalspielerinnen im Aufgebot hat.

Alexa Genas

Career Honors:

Big South Attacking Player of the Year (2017)

NCAA Player of the Week (10/4/17)

Big South First Team All-Conference (2016, 2017, 2018)

Big South All-Tournament Team (2016)

Big South All-Freshman Team (2016)

Big South Presidential Honor Roll (2016)

Big South Attacking Player of the Week (9/18/17, 9/25/17, 10/2/17)

Big South Freshman of the Week (9/26/16)

NCCSIA All-State First Team (2017)

NCCSIA All-State Second Team (2016)

2018 (Junior): Named First Team All-Big South for the third consecutive season ... Scored nine goals on the season to push her career total to 32 which ranks third in school history ... Also dished out one assist to total 19 points and grow her career point total to 73 which ranks seventh in school history ... Scored a season high three goals in a 4-0 win at Hampton (10/17) ... Also scored a pair of goals in the season-opening 4-1 win over South Carolina State (8/17) and in a 4-0 win over USC Upstate (10/23).



2017 (Sophomore): Named the Big South Attacking Player of the Year, the second player in Campbell history to earn the award... Also picked up first team all-conference accolades... Won three consecutive Big South Attacking Player of the Week honors (9/18, 9/25, 10/2)... Earned NCAA Player of the Week honors on Oct. 4... Selected to the NCCSIA all-state second team... Appeared in all 19 matches for CU, starting in all but one... Scored 15 goals, which is the fourth most in a single season in program history... Finished the regular season ranked third in the NCAA in goals, fourth in goals per game (0.88), points (34) and points per game (2.00)... Registered hat tricks versus Western Carolina (9/15), Presbyterian (9/23) and UNC Asheville (9/30)... Netted four goals against PC, the first Big South player to accomplish the feat since 2014.. Led the Big South in goals (10) and points (22) in conference games... Had 34 points (15 goals, 4 assists) on the season, which ranks fourth in a season in Campbell women's soccer history... Registered 55 shots, including 26 on frame.

2016 (Freshman): Named first team all-conference and named to the all-freshman team... Also selected to the Big South all-tournament team... Named to the NCCSIA all-state second team... Earned Big South Freshman of the Week honors on Sept. 26 after scoring two goals in the first six minutes of play versus Presbyterian (9/24) ... Played and started in all 20 matches for the Camels... Led CU with eight goals and 67 shot attempts... Recorded two goals and one assist in Campbell's 6-0 win over USC Upstate (9/11)... Scored the game-winning goal at Gardner-Webb (10/22) to clinch a No. 3 seed for Campbell in the Big South Tournament... Scored two goals in the Big South quarterfinal against Radford (10/29).

Prep/Personal: Daughter of Dennis and Julie Genas ... Three-time first team all-district, first team all-state twice and three-time first team all-metro… Recorded 73 goals and 33 assists in four years... The team finished as two-time district champions and won the state championship in 2013-14… Ran track in high school... Member of the Elite FC 98 girls team and Rio Rapids 98 girls team… Brother Jermaine Jenas played in the English Premier League for Newcastle and Tottenham, as well as the English National Team ... Majoring in Criminal Justice Pre-Law.

Kristen Amarikwa