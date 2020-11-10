Virgin Hyperloop: Projekt von Musk und Branson
Reisen wir künftig in einer Kapsel? Ein Test von Hyperloop in Wüste von Nevada war erfolgreich.
Video: Erfolgreicher Test von Hyperloop
Schneller von A nach B kommen - und das ohne CO2-Ausstoß und bequem. Daran arbeitet das Unternehmen Virgin Hyperloop, dem nun eine erste Fahrt mit Menschen gelang.
Zukunft der Mobilität?
Hyperloop: Vision der Milliardäre
Die Idee für den Hyperloop stammt übrigens von Tesla-Chef Elon Musk. Mittlerweile ist auch der bekannte Milliardär Richard Branson mit an Bord.
Two passengers have ridden in a @virginhyperloop pod in a test that has made transportation history. Read my thoughts on why I’m so excited about Virgin Hyperloop and its potential to change how the world moves around: https://t.co/4PRA6PN8B1 pic.twitter.com/MXd2ZC9CmX— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) November 9, 2020