Wirtschaft

Virgin Hyperloop: Projekt von Musk und Branson

5 Kommentare
Von Redaktion - 10.11.2020 12:22 (Akt. 10.11.2020 12:40)
Virgin Hyperloop-Test war erfolgreich.
Virgin Hyperloop-Test war erfolgreich. ©Virgin Hyperloop
Reisen wir künftig in einer Kapsel? Ein Test von Hyperloop in Wüste von Nevada war erfolgreich.

Video: Erfolgreicher Test von Hyperloop

Schneller von A nach B kommen - und das ohne CO2-Ausstoß und bequem. Daran arbeitet das Unternehmen Virgin Hyperloop, dem nun eine erste Fahrt mit Menschen gelang.

Zukunft der Mobilität?

Virgin Hyperloop - erfolgreicher Test in Nevada © Virgin Hyperloop

Hyperloop: Vision der Milliardäre

Die Idee für den Hyperloop stammt übrigens von Tesla-Chef Elon Musk. Mittlerweile ist auch der bekannte Milliardär Richard Branson mit an Bord.

