Tragödie: Sprint-Star lag in den Wehen als sie starb

©FILE - From left, United States' Aaliyah Brown, Allyson Felix, Tori Bowie and Morolake Akinosun celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's 4x100-meter final during the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died, her management company and USA Track and Field said Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Bowie was 32. She was found Tuesday in her Florida home. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)