Tierchen und Monster: Süße Streetart

Manchmal braucht es nicht viel, um etwas Besonderes zu schaffen: Auf Instagram zeigt ein Streetart-Künstler, wie er mit etwas Kreide auf der Straße kleine Kunstwerke erschafft.

David Zinn kreiert kleine, meist heitere Motive auf Straßen, Bordsteinkanten oder Steinen.

Die kleinen Bildchen haben meist eine Art 3D-Effekt, mit dem der Künstler seine Figuren förmlich zum Leben erweckt.

Mit Fotos seiner Werke, die er als Druck verkauft, verdient Zinn sein Geld. Zudem hat er ein Buch über seine Kunst geschrieben, um andere ebenfalls dafür zu begeistern und zum Gestalten mit Kreide zu animieren: "The Chalk Art Handbook. How to Create Masterpieces on Driveways and Sidewalks and in Playgrounds."

"Ich bekomme den starken Verdacht, dass Leute denken, dass Künstler nicht zögern oder Angst haben, wenn sie mit einer leeren Seite konfrontiert sind. In der Theorie ist eine leere Seite der idealste Umstand und in der Praxis ist sie lähmend. Als ich das erste Mal auf mit meiner Kreise auf den Gehweg gegangen bin, habe ich realisiert, dass Beton anders ist, schön anders. Er ist voller Risse und Striemen und jetzt hast du eine Beschränkung."

"Although I will never speak against doodeling characters on a piece of a paper, they then exist in a kind of natural cage. They´re separate from where you are. And the beauty of it is that as soon as you´´re drawing a monster or a creature you´´ve invented out of your brain, no one can tell you that you did it wrong."

"Probably almost every artist would tell you some version of the same. That the reason they make art is because it´´s the way they want to communicate with the world."

"I very seriously think of these creatures as my friends. They´re not a bunch of lines that I would put on the ground as a trick. When they are working, they are very real to me. I want them to be seen as actual creatures that you bumped into on the street. Just having them beyond the sidewalk was this amazing release that now they were kinda part of where I am. They were freed from that foursided prison."

"Every drawing falls short of what it was in your imagination when you start it. In a thousand ways that dissapointment is what makes you want to draw something else."

"So you could sit there and sweat and strain: "Oh, maybe I should wait til I have the best idea." Out on the sidewalk in the middle of the day you don´t have time to wait for the best idea. Because if you wait, it will get dark or it will start to rain and you go home having created nothing. If you´re gonna draw anything, then you better start, because it will be dark eventually and then it will be too late."

Zinn uses chalk and charcoal to make his cast of characters come to life in cracks and crevasses, sidewalks and tree trunks. His creations aren't meant to last forever; in fact, as Zinn points out, the temporary nature of them adds value to them.

"Famous works of art hanging in museums get seen by thousands of people every day. But this? You could be among the dozens of people who get to see this while it exists," he told CBS Mornings. "That's pretty special."

Dabei baut er gerne die Umwelt in Werke ein, findet teils sogar Inspiration in bestimmten Formen von Steinen, Gewächsen, Töpfen etc. Er nimmt was er findet und wird damit kreativ

