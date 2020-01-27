"Speck-Pflaster" für Veganer

In Großbritannien wurde das "Speck-Pflaster" vorgestellt, das Menschen den Umstieg auf eine fleischlose Ernährung erleichtern soll.

Ähnlich wie das Nikotinpflaster für Raucher ist das neue "Speck-Pflaster" für Vegetarier und Veganer. Reibt man an dem Pflaster, setzt dieses den Geruch von gebratenem Speck frei. Dadurch soll die Lust auf Fleisch eingedämmt werden.

Geruch soll das Bedürfnis stillen

Entwickelt wurde das Pflaster von Charles Spence, Professor der experimentellen Psychologie an der Universität Oxford, in Zusammenarbeit mit dem pflanzlichen Lebensmittelunternehmen "Strong Roots". Spence ist auf sensorische Wahrnehmung spezialisiert und darauf, wie Geschmacks- und Geruchssinn verbunden sind. "Unser Geruchssinn ist stark mit der Fähigkeit zu schmecken verbunden. Deshalb kann der Geruch von Speck dazu führen, dass wir uns vorstellen, ihn zu essen. Stellen Sie sich vor, genügend Speck zu essen und Sie werden vielleicht satt", erklärt der Professor gegenüber "The Independent".