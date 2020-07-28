So genießt Anna Veith (31) ihre Ski-Pension
Im Mai zog sich die dreifache Weltmeisterin offiziell zurück, jetzt zeigt sie auf Instagram, dass sie auch in ihrer Freizeit noch immer sehr sportlich unterwegs ist.
In ihrem neusten Post zeigt sich die 31-Jährige beim Rückwärtssalto ins kühle Nass und gönnt sich so bei den sommerlichen Temperaturen eine Abkühlung im heimischen Badesee. Dazu schreibt sie: "Manchmal flippe ich aus." Der Ex-Ski-Star scheint also nicht nur im Schnee voll überzeugen zu können.
Dabei scheint sie allgemein viel Spaß zu haben und das Leben zu genießen: Schon vor ein paar Wochen postete sie ein Bild vom "Freundewochenende" am See:
Ende einer schillernden Karriere
Ende Mai hatte die 31-Jährige offiziell ihr Ski-Karriereende bekanntgegeben.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I‘m ready for the next chapter. My heart and head are telling me it‘s time to do something new. And so, I have decided to retire from ski racing. Skiing is my whole life. It has made me who I am today and will always be something I’m passionate about. I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had, to learn and achieve in the past fifteen years. I’ve been able to fulfil my childhood dreams and more. I could never have imagined, that skiing would teach me so much. It’s not just about winning or losing for me. It‘s building and being a team. I truly believe that this is what takes you to the top. I have been lucky to have many people stand by my side, even when success didn’t always come. For those people and partners, I will be forever grateful. Thank you for believing in me. I have made friends for life and will always look back on my experiences with a huge smile. Now, I‘m excited to see what the future holds and look forward to seeing many of you there. Thank you, for your endless support. It has always and continues to mean so much to me. 🌟❤️ Your, Anna
Und das Ex-Ski-Ass kann auf eine beachtliche Karriere zurückblicken: Olympiasiegerin, dreifache Weltmeisterin, zweimal in Folge Weltcup-Gesamtsiegerin und dreimal Sportlerin des Jahres.
(VOL.AT)