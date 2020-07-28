So genießt Anna Veith (31) ihre Ski-Pension

Anna Veith (31) scheint ihre Ski-Rente zu genießen: Auf Instagram zeigt sie, wie sie ihre Zeit im ersten Sommer nach ihrem Karriereende verbringt.

Im Mai zog sich die dreifache Weltmeisterin offiziell zurück, jetzt zeigt sie auf Instagram, dass sie auch in ihrer Freizeit noch immer sehr sportlich unterwegs ist.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Anna Veith (@anna.veith) am Jul 27, 2020 um 6:46 PDT

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

In ihrem neusten Post zeigt sich die 31-Jährige beim Rückwärtssalto ins kühle Nass und gönnt sich so bei den sommerlichen Temperaturen eine Abkühlung im heimischen Badesee. Dazu schreibt sie: "Manchmal flippe ich aus." Der Ex-Ski-Star scheint also nicht nur im Schnee voll überzeugen zu können.