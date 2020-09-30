Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 VNVorarlberger Nachrichten Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
Sehr nackt und sehr lustig

30.09.2020 14:33 (Akt. 30.09.2020 20:27)
Laura Belbin ist mit ihren parodistischen Fotos und Videos bereits ein Star auf Instagram geworden.
Laura Belbin, Britin und Mutter von zwei Kindern, wird mit Influencer-Parodien zum Star im Internet.

Die britische Bloggerin Laura Belbin parodiert vermeintlich perfekt inszenierte und teilweise auch ganz schön schlüpfrige Schnappschüsse von Influencerinnen und wird dafür im Netz gefeiert.

Seit Sommer 2020 gibt es sogar ein Buch von der unkonventionellen Britin mit dem Titel "Knee Deep in Life: Wife, Mother, Realist… and why we’re already enough".

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

GOOGLE GOALS.... GOODBYE SUMMER.... Dear Summer, thanks for continuing to be the most unpredictable prick going and for all the mosquitos that have bitten the fuck out of my entire body these last 2 weeks. Truly, it has absolutely been the final fuck you to 2020 and we're only in September. I'm not sure who needs therapy more? My husband as he watched me lay on the floor, trying to force each arse cheek into the rubber ring or Lightning McQueen for having to be that close to my unwashed, hairy arse crack. Turns out no amount of trying to fold myself in half while fanny rubbing along the kitchen floor will get your arse into a kids rubber ring, and yet that's all I've fucking got to work with. I ended up cellotaping myself into it and standing in the garden telling Steve to hurry up because its fucking cold. @knee_deep_in_life @anna_fury #kneedeepinlife #googlegoals #funnypictures #rubberring #pose #likeaboss #goodbyesummer #sexy #nailedit

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Knee Deep In Life (@knee_deep_in_life) am

(VOL.AT)

