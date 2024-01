Perfekte Saison: Die Michigan Wolverines holen den Titel im Football

©ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 08: Michigan Wolverines fans sing and celebrate in the last moments of the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Washington Huskies on January 08, 2024 at the Brown Jug Restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Nic Antaya/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Nic Antaya / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)