Oktopus gerettet und doppelter Regenbogen erschienen

This was one of the most memorable days I’ve had. I was looking for a spot to sit down to sketch and I came across an octopus. I thought it was too late for him but soon as I put him in the water he was puffing out air bubbles and changed colors. When I had to leave, he wouldn’t let go of my hand. There was one supersize left in store. A double rainbow appeared, then the sky and everything around me turned pink. Definitely a day I won’t forget . . . #octupus #ocean #animals #sketch #beach #rescueoctopus #drawing #summer #sunset #rainbow #doublerainbow #fyp #foryoupage