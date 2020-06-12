Nach Sex positiv auf Doping getestet
Es war ein Schock für US-Boxerin Virginia Fuchs. Die Sportlerin war bei einem Doping-Test positiv auf verbotene Substanzen getestet worden. Trotzdem wurde sie jetzt freigesprochen.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
This boxing game is no joke. A fight can turn at any moment from just one punch...I admire how humble @anthony_joshua was in his defeat and huge congrats to our first Mexican heavyweight champion @andy_destroyer13! Excited to see what lies ahead in this division and still an Anthony Joshua supporter no matter what. #respect What did y’all think of the card last night??? . . . #boxing #heavyweight #championship #joshuaruiz #matchroom #dazn #usaboxing #olympics #anthonyjoshua #ginnyfuchs #rio2016
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
To all the women athletes who get after it everyday, let’s continue to break barriers and empower one another so that we can lead the path for our next generation. Happy #NationalWomenInSportsDay! @adidas @adidasboxing @adidas_combatsports @adidasWomen. . . . . #ginnyfuchs #boxing #womensports #womenboxers #teamnonstop #teamhardwork #dedication #athlete #sports #teamadidas #adidas #adidasboxing #goals #empoweringwomen #ocd