Nach Sex positiv auf Doping getestet

Von Redaktion - 12.06.2020 10:59 (Akt. 12.06.2020 10:59)
Boxerin Virgina Fuchs (links).
Skurriler Doping-Fall: Profi-Boxerin wegen Sex mit Freund positiv getestet.

Es war ein Schock für US-Boxerin Virginia Fuchs. Die Sportlerin war bei einem Doping-Test positiv auf verbotene Substanzen getestet worden. Trotzdem wurde sie jetzt freigesprochen.

Boxerin Virgina Fuchs
