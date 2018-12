Nach Horror-Sturz: Marc Gisin muss Essen und Trinken neu lernen

I feel kinda dumb to learn how to eat, drink, shit, breath or walk again at the age of 30…good thing I‘m a fast learner. Or maybe it‘s just because of all the positive messages from you guys. ♥️🙏🏻 It‘s been a weird couple days…hope your holidays are bit more mellow. 😊

— Marc Gisin (@marcgisin) December 23, 2018