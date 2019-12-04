Klima-Kunst in Miami

Wo sonst Sandburgen zu sehen sind, stehen jetzt Sandautos in Orginalgröße.

Kurz vor dem Start der Kunstmesse Art Basel in Miami hat der argentinische Künstler Leandro Erlich am Strand einen Stau mit Autos aus Sand nachgebildet. Damit will er auf den Klimawandel aufmerksam machen. "Es geht um unsere Beziehung zur Umwelt. Das Auto ist eine Metapher, ein Symbol dafür, zu was wir Menschen als Spezies in der Lage sind in Bezug auf Konstruktion, das Bauen und die Fertigung", sagt Leandro.