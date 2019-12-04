Klima-Kunst in Miami
Kurz vor dem Start der Kunstmesse Art Basel in Miami hat der argentinische Künstler Leandro Erlich am Strand einen Stau mit Autos aus Sand nachgebildet. Damit will er auf den Klimawandel aufmerksam machen. "Es geht um unsere Beziehung zur Umwelt. Das Auto ist eine Metapher, ein Symbol dafür, zu was wir Menschen als Spezies in der Lage sind in Bezug auf Konstruktion, das Bauen und die Fertigung", sagt Leandro.
Leandro Erlich wurde 1973 in Buenos Aires, Argentinien geboren und ist ein international bekannter Konzeptkünstler.
The City of Miami Beach announces a monumental temporary installation by Argentinian artist Leandro Erlich curated by @xcaminos in collaboration with @brandiredd from December 1-15, 2019. Erlich will recast the 21st C traffic jam in the sand beachfront at Lincoln Road with 66 life- sized sculptures of cars and trucks. “Today we’re relying on our cities to be at the forefront of social innovation and the City of Miami Beach, with its inclusive and innovative spirit, is playing a strong leadership role in instilling urgency in this conversation and the collaboration with their team has been extraordinary.” Ximena Caminos #leandroerlich #miamibeach #trafficjam
Order of Importance - As a reflection on the climate crisis, Leandro Erlich will inaugurate on December 3rd a large scale installation in the beach of Miami Beach. The work was commissioned by the City of Miami Beach and curated by Ximena Caminos with the collaboration of Brandi Reddick. From 1 to 15 December on the beach next to Lincoln Road and close to Collins Park, along with six other Argentine artists who also have a public art exhibition, sponsored by the Buenos Aires government, as part of the Art Basel Cities program. #leandroerlich #MiamiArtWeek #Artbaselcities #miamibeach #collinspark #leandroerlich #MiamiArtWeek #Artbaselcities #miamibeach #collinspark #contemporayart #miamibeach #trafficjam
