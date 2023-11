Keuchhusten-Epidemie in Kroatien erreicht alarmierende Ausmaße

©Some young people queue in front of the national public health institute in Zagreb on November 29,2023, to be tested for whooping cough. Croatia has been struggling with a whooping cough epidemic, as the country with a strong anti-vaxxer movement registers the highest number of the respiratory disease cases in decades. Experts also say that the number of cases is growing due to general lower natural immunity -- acquired from exposure to the disease Ð among the population after the Covid-19 pandemic, due to quarantine measures and other infectious diseases. (Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP)