French Open: Thiem steht schon im Achtelfinale

#3 Dominic Thiem plays an incredible match to beat #25 Casper Ruud (coming from back to back SFs on clay) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the last 16 at #RolandGarros for a 5th consecutive year. 10th consecutive win.



That was really, really good.



