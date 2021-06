Neuer Lions-Trainer kommt aus Griechenland

Die Dornbirner Basketballer verpflichteten einen neuen Coach.

Vertrag für zwei Jahre

Coach Tsirogiannis hat in Dornbirn einen 2-Jahres-Vertrag unterschrieben und geht voller Tatendrang an die kommenden Aufgaben heran: „I consider it an honor to start my collaboration with Raiffeisen Dornbirn Lions as the Head Coach of the senior team. I had the opportunity to see how well organized the team is, combining a family atmosphere among it`s people, but also excellent conditions and infrastructure so that I can work according to my principles and values. By sharing common visions and goals we will prepare our plan so that in the coming months/years we can achieve our immediate and long-term goals, and at the same time succeed in ispiring and helping our younger players to evolve. The only way I know that leads to success is hard work and that is what I can promise to do.“