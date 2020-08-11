Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 VNVorarlberger Nachrichten Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
Covid-19: Hollywood-Star Alyssa Milano verliert Haare

Von Redaktion - 11.08.2020 13:58 (Akt. 11.08.2020 14:11)
Alyssa Milano: "Tragt eine verdammte Maske!"
Erschreckende Bilder: Alyssa Milano zeigt Auswirkungen ihrer Corona-Infektion.
Alyssa Milano war an Covid-19 erkrankt. Das verkündete die Schauspielerin vor knapp einer Woche mit diesem Foto auf Instagram.

Die 47-Jährige hoffte, sich von dem Virus langsam erholen zu können. Doch dann der nächste Schock!

This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️

