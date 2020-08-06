Comeback von Kult-Serie "Wer ist hier der Boss?"
Alyssa Milano hat es bereits über ihren Social Media-Kanal bestätigt und auch Tony Danza ist wieder dabei.
Die Kultserie "Wer ist hier der Boss" bekommt eine Fortsetzung. Fans dürfen sich freuen, denn die beiden Hauptdarsteller Tony Danza und Alyssa Milano sind dabei. Das hat die "zauberhafte Hexe" Alyssa Milano auch schon via Instagram bestätigt.
Alyssa Milano
🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 I AM SO EXCITED! #WhosTheBoss is coming back!!! I’ve wanted to share this for so long and now I can! 😭 We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy.