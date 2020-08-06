Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 VNVorarlberger Nachrichten Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
VN Essen Highspeed Webmail VOLMobil Job Immo Auto Anzeiger
Anmelden

TV und Film

Comeback von Kult-Serie "Wer ist hier der Boss?"

0 Kommentare
Von Redaktion - 6.08.2020 12:39 (Akt. 6.08.2020 12:39)
Comeback von "Wer ist hier der Boss?".
Comeback von "Wer ist hier der Boss?". ©ABC
Alyssa Milano hat es bereits über ihren Social Media-Kanal bestätigt und auch Tony Danza ist wieder dabei.

Die Kultserie "Wer ist hier der Boss" bekommt eine Fortsetzung. Fans dürfen sich freuen, denn die beiden Hauptdarsteller Tony Danza und Alyssa Milano sind dabei. Das hat die "zauberhafte Hexe" Alyssa Milano auch schon via Instagram bestätigt.

Alyssa Milano
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CORE-GALA © APA bzw. AP

Video: Alyssa Milano zeigt ihre sexy Kehrseite im Bikini

home button iconCreated with Sketch. zurück zur Startseite
  • VOL.AT
  • TV und Film
  • Comeback von Kult-Serie "Wer ist hier der Boss?"
    • Kommentare
    Kommentare
    Grund der Meldung
    • Werbung
    • Verstoß gegen Nutzungsbedingungen
    • Persönliche Daten veröffentlicht
    Noch 1000 Zeichen
    Datenschutzerklärung und Widerrufshinweise
    Top Immobilien
    Alle Immobilien
    VOL.AT ©2020
    AGB
    Datenschutzerklärung
    Impressum