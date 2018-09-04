Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
VN Highspeed Webmail VOLMobil Job Immo Auto Anzeiger |
Anmelden

Gesundheit

Ciao, BH! Jetzt sind natürliche Brüste angesagt!

0 Kommentare
4.09.2018 22:22 (Akt. 4.09.2018 22:22)
©Glomex
Unter dem Hashtag "#saggyboobs" posten Frauen weltweit Fotos, auf denen sie keinen BH anhaben. Damit wollen sie vor allem jungen Mädchen eine wichtige Botschaft vermitteln.

“Ich habe die saggyboobs Bewegung gestartet, weil ich mit 19 Jahren aufgehört habe, BHs zu tragen und dafür viele doofe Spürche zu hören bekommen habe”, erklärt Chidera Eggerue. Mit ihren Fotos inspiriert die Bloggerin andere Frauen es ihr gleichzutun.

DAY FOUR of #selflovebootcamp! .. #tbt to July when I was too afraid to wear this out even though I looked BANGIN! .. I’ve lost a lot of my confidence since gaining weight. It’s something that I am learning from everyday. Also gentle reminder, DO NOT FEEL THAT YOU HAVE TO COMPROMISE YOUR BODY FOR NEW YEARS RESOLUTIONS! You are perfect just the way you are, boo. 😘 . . . #throwbackthursday #tbt #selflovebootcamp #selflove #selfcare #bopo #bodyconfidence #bodypositive #saggyboobs #bodypositivity #fatacceptance #plussize #losehatenotweight #riotsnotdiets #bigboldbeautifulyou #curvygirl #radicalbody #bodylove #newyearsameme #beautiful #celebratemysize #bodyacceptance #effyourbeautystandards #nowrongwaytobeawoman #nowrongway

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Kennedy Carroll (@kennedy.carroll) am

Fill 1Created with Sketch. zurück zur Startseite
  • VOL.AT
  • Gesundheit
  • Ciao, BH! Jetzt sind natürliche Brüste angesagt!
    • Kommentare
    Kommentar melden
    Grund der Meldung
    • Werbung
    • Verstoß gegen Nutzungsbedingungen
    • Persönliche Daten veröffentlicht
    Noch 1000 Zeichen
    VOL.AT ©2018
    AGB
    Datenschutzerklärung
    Impressum