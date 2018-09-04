Ciao, BH! Jetzt sind natürliche Brüste angesagt!
“Ich habe die saggyboobs Bewegung gestartet, weil ich mit 19 Jahren aufgehört habe, BHs zu tragen und dafür viele doofe Spürche zu hören bekommen habe”, erklärt Chidera Eggerue. Mit ihren Fotos inspiriert die Bloggerin andere Frauen es ihr gleichzutun.
DAY FOUR of #selflovebootcamp! .. #tbt to July when I was too afraid to wear this out even though I looked BANGIN! .. I’ve lost a lot of my confidence since gaining weight. It’s something that I am learning from everyday. Also gentle reminder, DO NOT FEEL THAT YOU HAVE TO COMPROMISE YOUR BODY FOR NEW YEARS RESOLUTIONS! You are perfect just the way you are, boo. 😘 . . . #throwbackthursday #tbt #selflovebootcamp #selflove #selfcare #bopo #bodyconfidence #bodypositive #saggyboobs #bodypositivity #fatacceptance #plussize #losehatenotweight #riotsnotdiets #bigboldbeautifulyou #curvygirl #radicalbody #bodylove #newyearsameme #beautiful #celebratemysize #bodyacceptance #effyourbeautystandards #nowrongwaytobeawoman #nowrongway
Our boobs are not anti gravity device. Rock those boobs coz they are yours. @theslumflower for this amazing movement. #saggyboobsmatter #saggyboobs #melaninmagic #afrohair #naturalhairgoals #feminist #lifeofafeminist #slumflower #boobsfordays
#EbonyBeauty On Her #NewCar 🚘 #NoBraDay #BigBoobs 🔥🔥 #SaggyBoobs 🔥🔥 #SideBoob #ChestGap #NipplePrint
