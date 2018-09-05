BBC-Moderatorin Rachel Bland (40) an Brustkrebs gestorben
BBC-Moderatorin Rachel Bland hat tapfer gekämpft, den Kampf gegen den Krebs aber leider dennoch verloren. Die 40-Jährige litt seit zwei Jahren an Brustkrebs, im April erreichte ihre Krankheit dann das Endstadium. Am Montag postete die Australierin ein Foto auf Instagram, dass tausende Follower zu Tränen rührte. “Ich habe nur noch wenige Tage zu leben”, schrieb sie und verabschiedete sich von ihren Lesern.
“Sind am Boden zerstört”
Am Mittwochmorgen hat Bland den Kampf verloren und ist im Kreise ihrer Familie gestorben. Ehemann Steve teilte die traurige Nachricht auf Instagram: “Unsere wunderschöne, mutige Rachel ist am Morgen friedlich im Kreise ihrer Familie gestorben. Wir sind am Boden zerstört, und das Loch, das sie in unserer perfekten kleinen Familie hinterlässt, wird nie zu füllen sein.”
Our brave, beautiful, wonderful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family. We are all heartbroken and the hole she leaves in our perfect little family will never be filled. To everyone who took an interest in her story over the last two years, downloaded the awe-inspiring You, Me and the Big C podcast or sent her messages of support, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You’ll never know how much those messages meant to her and us. We’ll miss her so very much but we couldn’t be prouder of what she achieved in her 40 years, and we are genuinely comforted by the impact we know she had on so many lives. Thank you. Steve and Freddie xxx
Abschiedsgeschenk an Sohn
Damit Blands kleiner Sohn Freddie (2) sich später noch an seine Mutter erinnern kann, schrieb die 40-Jährige in den letzten Monaten ihre Memoiren auf. Darin beschreibt sie unter anderem wie sie und ihr Mann sich kennengelernt haben, wie sie die Schwangerschaft erlebt hat und gibt ihrem Sohn viele Ratschläge und Lebensweisheiten mit auf den Weg. Mit Hilfen dieses Buches soll Fred sich später an seine Mutter erinnern und sich so ein eigenes Bild von ihr machen können.
In the words of the legendary Frank S – I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so very very much for all your support I’ve received along the way. @bowelbabe and @girlvscancer will continue with the podcast. Obviously I cant get round to all of your messages but I’ll do my very best to read them all. #cancer #fucancer #goodbye
A beautiful day with my boys in beautiful Salcombe. When the sun shines there is NO WHERE BETTER. We played on boats and in the sea. And I walked up steps and hills. When a week ago I needed to sit down x4 between the hospital car park and ward. Breathing that sea air as much as I can and taking the good day (despite the 5am wake up call – cheers Fred and daylight 😂) #salcombe #cancer #stage4problems #devon #holiday #seaside #playingonboats #sunshine #breatheagain #mummylove #familytime #love #notdeadyet
The moment of truth. The results of this scan decide whether I stay on this clinical trial or move on to another. I really want to stay on immunotherapy for longer to give it more time to work. Now for top level #scanxiety for the next week. #CTScan #Stage4Problems #ClinicalTrial #Immunotherapy #ProgressScan #PleaseBeStable #EverythingCrossed
Happy birthday @mr_blandy A husband of monumental awesomeness. Sorry treatment day coincided with your bday and you had to spend it all in hospital with me 😫 I wouldn’t have got this far without you! #birthday #drinks #aperolspritz #knutsford #outout #treatmentday #fucancer #stillstanding #passmealobster
