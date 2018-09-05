Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
BBC-Moderatorin Rachel Bland (40) an Brustkrebs gestorben

5.09.2018 19:46 (Akt. 5.09.2018 19:46)
Die Nachrichtensprecherin hat den Kampf gegen den Krebs verloren.
Als BBC-Moderatorin Rachael Bland nur noch wenige Tage zu leben bleiben, nimmt sie in einem bewegenden Instagram-Post Abschied von ihren Fans.
Mutter macht Sohn Abschiedsgeschenk

BBC-Moderatorin Rachel Bland hat tapfer gekämpft, den Kampf gegen den Krebs aber leider dennoch verloren. Die 40-Jährige litt seit zwei Jahren an Brustkrebs, im April erreichte ihre Krankheit dann das Endstadium. Am Montag postete die Australierin ein Foto auf Instagram, dass tausende Follower zu Tränen rührte. “Ich habe nur noch wenige Tage zu leben”, schrieb sie und verabschiedete sich von ihren Lesern.

“Sind am Boden zerstört”

Am Mittwochmorgen hat Bland den Kampf verloren und ist im Kreise ihrer Familie gestorben. Ehemann Steve teilte die traurige Nachricht auf Instagram: “Unsere wunderschöne, mutige Rachel ist am Morgen friedlich im Kreise ihrer Familie gestorben. Wir sind am Boden zerstört, und das Loch, das sie in unserer perfekten kleinen Familie hinterlässt, wird nie zu füllen sein.”

 

Abschiedsgeschenk an Sohn

Damit Blands kleiner Sohn Freddie (2) sich später noch an seine Mutter erinnern kann, schrieb die 40-Jährige in den letzten Monaten ihre Memoiren auf. Darin beschreibt sie unter anderem wie sie und ihr Mann sich kennengelernt haben, wie sie die Schwangerschaft erlebt hat und gibt ihrem Sohn viele Ratschläge und Lebensweisheiten mit auf den Weg. Mit Hilfen dieses Buches soll Fred sich später an seine Mutter erinnern und sich so ein eigenes Bild von ihr machen können.

(Red.)

