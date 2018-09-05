BBC-Moderatorin Rachel Bland (40) an Brustkrebs gestorben

Als BBC-Moderatorin Rachael Bland nur noch wenige Tage zu leben bleiben, nimmt sie in einem bewegenden Instagram-Post Abschied von ihren Fans.

BBC-Moderatorin Rachel Bland hat tapfer gekämpft, den Kampf gegen den Krebs aber leider dennoch verloren. Die 40-Jährige litt seit zwei Jahren an Brustkrebs, im April erreichte ihre Krankheit dann das Endstadium. Am Montag postete die Australierin ein Foto auf Instagram, dass tausende Follower zu Tränen rührte. “Ich habe nur noch wenige Tage zu leben”, schrieb sie und verabschiedete sich von ihren Lesern.

“Sind am Boden zerstört”

Am Mittwochmorgen hat Bland den Kampf verloren und ist im Kreise ihrer Familie gestorben. Ehemann Steve teilte die traurige Nachricht auf Instagram: “Unsere wunderschöne, mutige Rachel ist am Morgen friedlich im Kreise ihrer Familie gestorben. Wir sind am Boden zerstört, und das Loch, das sie in unserer perfekten kleinen Familie hinterlässt, wird nie zu füllen sein.”