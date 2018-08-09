Mutter macht Sohn herzzereißendes Abschiedsgeschenk

Die 40-jährige Australierin ist schwerkrank und wird wohl nicht mehr lange leben. Ihrem zweijährigen Sohn machte sie deshalb ein besonderes Abschiedsgeschenk.

Die australische Nachrichtensprecherin Rachel Brand ist an Brustkrebs erkrankt und wird wohl nicht mehr lange leben. Das Dramatische: Sie hat einen erst zweijährigen Sohn, der sich später wohl nicht mehr an seine Mutter erinnern wird. Um das zu ändern, macht Brand ihrem Sohn jetzt ein besonderes Abschiedsgeschenk.

Für ihren Fred schreibt sie jetzt Memoiren. Mit Hilfen dieses Buches soll Fred sich später an seine Mutter erinnern und sich so ein eigenes Bild von ihr machen können.

“Ich werde immer stolz auf ihn sein”

Bereits fünf Kapitel hat die Australierin schon geschrieben, das letzte Kapitel soll eine ganz persönliche Botschaft für ihren Fred sein. “Ich will, dass Fred weiß, dass er alles sein kann, was er will und tun kann, was er will. Ich werde immer stolz auf ihn sein”, sagte Brand gegenüber der “Sun”.