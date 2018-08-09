Mutter macht Sohn herzzereißendes Abschiedsgeschenk
Die australische Nachrichtensprecherin Rachel Brand ist an Brustkrebs erkrankt und wird wohl nicht mehr lange leben. Das Dramatische: Sie hat einen erst zweijährigen Sohn, der sich später wohl nicht mehr an seine Mutter erinnern wird. Um das zu ändern, macht Brand ihrem Sohn jetzt ein besonderes Abschiedsgeschenk.
Für ihren Fred schreibt sie jetzt Memoiren. Mit Hilfen dieses Buches soll Fred sich später an seine Mutter erinnern und sich so ein eigenes Bild von ihr machen können.
“Ich werde immer stolz auf ihn sein”
Bereits fünf Kapitel hat die Australierin schon geschrieben, das letzte Kapitel soll eine ganz persönliche Botschaft für ihren Fred sein. “Ich will, dass Fred weiß, dass er alles sein kann, was er will und tun kann, was er will. Ich werde immer stolz auf ihn sein”, sagte Brand gegenüber der “Sun”.
A beautiful day with my boys in beautiful Salcombe. When the sun shines there is NO WHERE BETTER. We played on boats and in the sea. And I walked up steps and hills. When a week ago I needed to sit down x4 between the hospital car park and ward. Breathing that sea air as much as I can and taking the good day (despite the 5am wake up call – cheers Fred and daylight 😂) #salcombe #cancer #stage4problems #devon #holiday #seaside #playingonboats #sunshine #breatheagain #mummylove #familytime #love #notdeadyet
It’s got to that point…I’ve started my ‘memoir’ for Freddie so he can know me and my take on all the important moments in my life. Anyone want to publish it so I don’t have to ever worry about him being short of a copy?? It’s not as depressing as you’d fear – there is much humour to look back on in life! #ForFred #Memoir #AdviceThatLastsALifetime #AMothersLove #LeavingAPieceofMeBehind #PublisherAndAgentRequired #Stage4Problems
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Rachael Bland (@bigclittleme) am
Happy birthday @mr_blandy A husband of monumental awesomeness. Sorry treatment day coincided with your bday and you had to spend it all in hospital with me 😫 I wouldn’t have got this far without you! #birthday #drinks #aperolspritz #knutsford #outout #treatmentday #fucancer #stillstanding #passmealobster
(Red.)