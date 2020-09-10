80-jähriges Ehepaar startet auf Social Media durch
Es war die Idee ihres Enkels, als die Coronakrise auch das Geschäft seiner Großeltern hart traf. Anstatt Trübsal zu blasen, schmiß sich das Pensionistenpaar in nie abgeholte Kleider ehemaliger Kunden.
Die Bilder sind kreativ und sorgen weltweit für Begeisterung. "Die Posts bringen mich zum Lächeln. Danke, dass ihr mir in diesen schweren Zeiten den Tag verschönert", so ein Fan.
還記得上週截止的10K小禮物抽獎嗎？30個被抽到的名單在這裡！ 沒想到那麼多人，但只有少少30個，或許這只是個小小的開始，希望透過一個小布章，提醒大家「只要在舊衣服上稍微動點巧思，就可以變成一件有意思的新物件！」 萬吉的上衣，是一件15年前我高中時，買給他慶祝父親節的polo衫；而秀娥的背心，則是來自被客人遺忘超過20年的背心。兩件衣服各自加上一個標籤，就可以當成新制服了！ Do you remember the 10K gift draw that closed last week? The list is here! Unexpectedly, there are so many people, but there are only 30 at last. Perhaps this is just a small beginning. Through a small patch, I hope to remind everyone that "as long as you use a little bit of ingenuity on your old clothes, it can become an interesting new one!" Wan-Ji's top is a polo shirt that I bought to celebrate Father's Day when I was in high school 15 years ago; Sho-er’s vest is from a vest that has been forgotten by customers for more than 20 years. Add a label to both clothes and they can be used as new uniforms! @brportii @__822128312 @crystalhuang0122 @sachamaartens @cindyseesit @maria_altomare16 @gwengjg @mia_afw @anticipatedlife @runaway_heather @zoe.puter @thatcrazybarbie @hitsilvia @cloudycloudysummer @julieyeh24 @_____yi1209 @_wanginging @mi050802 @xiaoxi_guo @mmotoookaaa @rainbowhill1912 @llin_yun_chen @mackerel_1412 @ringotignir @chuzzzone @eequoq @lhw.890316 @hyhdefee @anaf.d @archiebell__ 請私訊與我聯繫，會需要跟您確認郵寄資訊，希望能快點寄到你的手上，一起成為「萬秀洗衣店」的世界特派員工！ Please contact me by private message, I will need to confirm the mailing information with you, I hope it can be sent to you as soon as possible, and become a special staff member of "Wan-sho Laundry"! 🔔溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿❤️ 🔔Please remember to pick up you clothes ❤️ #萬秀洗衣店 #萬秀的洗衣店 #wantshowasyoung #grandparents - - _ #mixandmatch #clothes #ootd #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #grandma #grandpa #femmefuture #classyvision #vintage #古着 #コーディネート #love #laundry #outfits
Das Ehepaar genießt die positiven Rückmeldungen und freut sich, dass sie mir ihren Mode-Shootings Leuten Hoffnung schenken können. "Wir machen damit weiter, denn es hält uns jung", so die 84-jährige Hsiu-e.
👵🏼秀娥今天穿了一件在61年前訂製的衣服，而你最久的衣服穿了幾年？ 今天遺忘的衣物其實只有萬吉身上那一件，但為什麼有這張？是因為秀娥在衣櫃翻出了她的「嫁妝」，秀娥身上那件小外套，是她當年嫁給萬吉時，她爸媽（我的曾外祖父母）幫她準備的嫁妝，距今已經超過了61年。 你可曾想過一件衣服過了61年，還是那麼實穿？其實很想跟大家分享一件事，就是從小成長過程中，阿公阿嬤一直要求我珍惜衣服，隨時拿回家洗、燙都沒關係，因為如果一件衣服好好洗滌、存放，是可以穿很久的，就像今天阿嬤身上這件，縱使61年了還是可以透過搭配重新找到價值。 👵🏼Sho-Er wore a customized clothes in 1959, how many years do you keep your clothes? The not-picked-up clothes today is actually only Wan-ji’s, but why do we still take this photo? It is because that Sho-Er found her dowry, the jacket on her, which Sho-Er’s parents gave her 61 years ago, in year 1959. Have you ever thought that clothes can still be classic after 61 years? When I was young, which I still am, my grandparents always ask me to treasure the clothes, which can be worn for a life time if you wash and preserve them well. Like Sho-Er’s jacket, after 61 years, it can still be worn and found its new value. 🔔溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿❤️ 🔔Please remember to pick up you clothes ❤️ #萬秀洗衣店 #萬秀的洗衣店 #wantshowasyoung #grandparents - - _ #mixandmatch #clothes #ootd #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #grandma #grandpa #femmefuture #classyvision #vintage #古着 #コーディネート #love #laundry #outfit #dowry
(VOL.AT)