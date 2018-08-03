Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
"Zombie Boy" ist tot

3.08.2018 13:00 (Akt. 3.08.2018 13:02)
Der als "Zombie Boy" weltbekannt gewordene Perfomancekünstler Rick Genest ist tot. Das 32-jährige kanadische Model wurde in seinem Apartement tot aufgefunden.

Rick Genest spielte 2013 an der Seite von Keanu Reeves in “47 Ronin” seine erste große Hollywood-Rolle. Bekannt machte den Performance-Künstler jedoch bereits im Jahr 2011 ein Auftritt in Lady Gaga’s Musikvideo “Born This Way”. Die Sängerin zeigte sich via Twitter besonders betroffen vom Tod ihres Freundes. Derzeit wird davon ausgegangen, dass er sich selbst das Leben genommen hat.

