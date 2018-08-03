"Zombie Boy" ist tot
Rick Genest spielte 2013 an der Seite von Keanu Reeves in “47 Ronin” seine erste große Hollywood-Rolle. Bekannt machte den Performance-Künstler jedoch bereits im Jahr 2011 ein Auftritt in Lady Gaga’s Musikvideo “Born This Way”. Die Sängerin zeigte sich via Twitter besonders betroffen vom Tod ihres Freundes. Derzeit wird davon ausgegangen, dass er sich selbst das Leben genommen hat.
The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other. pic.twitter.com/THz6x5JlpB
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 3. August 2018
Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too. pic.twitter.com/4pVR5xyoH6
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 3. August 2018
(Red.)