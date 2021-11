Travis Scott äußert sich zur Konzert-Tragödie

AP ©(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 12, 2021 US rapper Travis Scott arrives for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. - Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for having "incited mayhem" after eight people were killed and dozens injured in a crush during a Texas concert, the law firm confirmed on Sunday. Texas firm Thomas J. Henry Law on Sunday tweeted a story published by the Daily Mail on the suit, confirming it had filed "one of the first lawsuits in Travis Scott Astroworld Festival tragedy." (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)