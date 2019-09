Thomas Cook - Sicherungsschein als Rettungsanker für Pauschalurlauber

©Officials talk with passengers at the Thomas Cook Check-In desks at the South Terminal of London Gatwick Airport in Crawley, south of London on September 23, 2019, after the company announced it was taking steps to enter into compulsory liquidation with immediate effect. - British travel group Thomas Cook on Monday declared bankruptcy after failing to reach a last-ditch rescue deal, triggering the UK's biggest repatriation since World War II to bring back tens of thousands of stranded passengers. The 178-year-old operator, which had struggled against fierce online competition for some time and which had blamed Brexit uncertainty for a recent drop in bookings, was desperately seeking £200 million ($250 million, 227 million euros) from private investors to avert collapse. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)