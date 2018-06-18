Tesla on fire: US-Schauspielerin teilt krasse Bilder auf Twitter
Wieder schlechte Nachrichten für Tesla-Gründer Elson Musk.
Die Schauspielerin Mary McCormack hat eine Produktbeschwerde der anderen Art aufgegeben.
@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo
— Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) 16. Juni 2018
Dieser feurige Clip dürfte Tesla-Mastermind Elon Musk überhaupt nicht schmecken.
(red)