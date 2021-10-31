Siege für Rankweil, Bürs und Leiblachtal

In der Frauen Vorarlbergliga gab es am 8. Spieltag so manche Überraschung.

Frauen Vorarlbergliga, 9. Spieltag

FFC Vorderland 1c – RW Rankweil 1b 1:2 (0:0)

Torfolge: 73. 0:1 Linda Theresa Kollmann, 76. 1:1 Anja Schäfler, 77. 1:2 Vanessa Rath

SPG SW Bregenz/FC Dornbirn 1b – SK Bürs 1:2 (1:1)

Torfolge: 24. 1:0 Mariam Uweidat, 30. 1:1 Rebecca Dreier, 51. 1:2 Martina Hämmerle

SPG Schlins/Nenzing – SPG Leiblachtal 0:7 (0:3)

Torfolge: 8. 0:1 Katharina Bantel, 28. 0:2 Elisa Caroline Wucher (Freistoß), 41. 0:3 Tamara Baader, 60. 0:4 Tamara Baader, 70. 0:5 Elisa Caroline Wucher, 79. 0:6 Tamara Baader, 86. 0:7 Tamara Baader

spielfrei: Holzbau Sohm FC Alberschwende

Tabelle

1. RW Rankweil 1b 8 6 1 1 22:8 19

2. SPG Leiblachtal 7 6 0 1 28:5 18

3. FFC Vorderland 1c 8 4 1 3 22:14 13

4. FC Alberschwende 7 3 2 2 21:15 11

5. SPG Bregenz/Dornbirn 8 3 1 4 20:17 10

6. SK Bürs 8 2 1 5 13:29 7

7. SPG Schlins/Nenzing 8 0 0 8 8:46 0

Torschützen

11 Anja Schäfler FFC Vorderland 1c

8 Livia Klocker SPG Bregenz/Dornbirn

8 Laura Wrann SK Bürs

8 Noreen Bereuter Alberschwende

8 Tamara Baader SPG Leiblachtal

7 Katharina Bantel SPG Leiblachtal

6 Vanessa Rath Rankweil 1b

4 Kimberly Roitner Alberschwende