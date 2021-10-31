VN Ländlepartner Essen Highspeed Webmail VOLMobil Job Immo Auto Anzeiger
Unterhaus

Siege für Rankweil, Bürs und Leiblachtal

0 Kommentare
31.10.2021 21:36 (Akt. 31.10.2021 21:36)
©Luggi Knobel
In der Frauen Vorarlbergliga gab es am 8. Spieltag so manche Überraschung.

Frauen Vorarlbergliga, 9. Spieltag

FFC Vorderland 1c – RW Rankweil 1b 1:2 (0:0)

Torfolge: 73. 0:1 Linda Theresa Kollmann, 76. 1:1 Anja Schäfler, 77. 1:2 Vanessa Rath

SPG SW Bregenz/FC Dornbirn 1b – SK Bürs 1:2 (1:1)

Torfolge: 24. 1:0 Mariam Uweidat, 30. 1:1 Rebecca Dreier, 51. 1:2 Martina Hämmerle

SPG Schlins/Nenzing – SPG Leiblachtal 0:7 (0:3)

Torfolge: 8. 0:1 Katharina Bantel, 28. 0:2 Elisa Caroline Wucher (Freistoß), 41. 0:3 Tamara Baader, 60. 0:4 Tamara Baader, 70. 0:5 Elisa Caroline Wucher, 79. 0:6 Tamara Baader, 86. 0:7 Tamara Baader

spielfrei: Holzbau Sohm FC Alberschwende

Tabelle

1. RW Rankweil 1b                8  6  1  1  22:8   19

2. SPG Leiblachtal                 7  6  0  1  28:5    18

3. FFC Vorderland 1c            8  4  1  3  22:14  13

4. FC Alberschwende            7  3  2  2  21:15  11

5. SPG Bregenz/Dornbirn      8  3  1  4  20:17  10

6. SK Bürs                             8  2  1  5  13:29    7

7. SPG Schlins/Nenzing        8  0  0  8  8:46      0

Torschützen

11 Anja Schäfler FFC Vorderland 1c

8 Livia Klocker SPG Bregenz/Dornbirn

8 Laura Wrann SK Bürs

8 Noreen Bereuter Alberschwende

8 Tamara Baader SPG Leiblachtal

7 Katharina Bantel SPG Leiblachtal

6 Vanessa Rath Rankweil 1b

4 Kimberly Roitner Alberschwende

4 Theresa Leite SPG Leiblachtal

