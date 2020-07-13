Schauspielerin und Travolta-Ehefrau Kelly Preston mit 57 gestorben
"Schweren Herzens teile ich Euch mit, dass meine wunderbare Ehefrau Kelly ihren zweijährigen Kampf gegen den Brustkrebs verloren hat", schrieb Travolta (66) auf Instagram. "Sie kämpfte einen tapferen Kampf mit der Liebe und Unterstützung von so vielen."
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
Sohn starb 2009
Preston habe sich dazu entschieden, ihren Kampf gegen den Krebs geheim zu halten und sei einige Zeit medizinisch betreut worden, zitierte das US-Portal "People" einen Sprecher. Die Schauspielerin starb am Sonntag. Mit ihrem Ehemann John Travolta hatte die Schauspielerin drei Kinder, der gemeinsame Sohn Jett war 2009 mit 16 Jahren gestorben. Das Paar war seit 1991 verheiratet.
(APA)