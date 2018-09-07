Robbie Williams erneut Vater - Baby von Leihmutter
Robbie Williams und seine Frau Ayda sind erneut Eltern eines Kindes geworden. Das Mädchen wurde von einer Leihmutter ausgetragen. Die Schwangerschaft verheimtlichten der Superstar und seine Frau. Erst jetzt postete der Sänger ein Foto auf Instagram. Dort schreibt er, dass es ein langer und schwieriger Weg gewesen sei, weshalb sie es geheim hielten.
Das Mädchen heißt Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams. Das Paar hat bereits zwei Kinder namens Theodora und Charlton.
I spy with my little eye an extra little hand 👀 So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! 💕💕 It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low. Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams
(Red.)