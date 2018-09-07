Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
Sozialministerin Beate Hartinger-Klein.
Pressestatements nach Sozialversicherungsgipfel

Robbie Williams erneut Vater - Baby von Leihmutter

0 Kommentare
7.09.2018 10:16 (Akt. 7.09.2018 10:16)
Sänger Robbie Williams ist erneut Vater geworden.
Sänger Robbie Williams ist erneut Vater geworden. ©APA
Wie am Freitagmorgen bekannt wurde, ist Superstar Robbie Williams erneut Vater geworden. Das Baby soll von einer Leihmutter ausgetragen worden sein.
Robbie Williams und seine Frau Ayda
Robbie Williams eröffnet WM

Robbie Williams und seine Frau Ayda sind erneut Eltern eines Kindes geworden. Das Mädchen wurde von einer Leihmutter ausgetragen. Die Schwangerschaft verheimtlichten der Superstar und seine Frau. Erst jetzt postete der Sänger ein Foto auf Instagram. Dort schreibt er, dass es ein langer und schwieriger Weg gewesen sei, weshalb sie es geheim hielten.

Das Mädchen heißt Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams. Das Paar hat bereits zwei Kinder namens Theodora und Charlton.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

I spy with my little eye an extra little hand 👀 So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! 💕💕 It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low. Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) am

(Red.)

  • VOL.AT
  • Stars
  • Robbie Williams erneut Vater - Baby von Leihmutter
