Rita Ora: Oben ohne auf Instagram
Popstar Rita Ora zeigt auf ihrem Instagram-Account ihre nackten Brüste.
Zur Feier des Geburtstags ihrer besten Freundin zeigt Rita Ora auf Insatgram ihre nackten Brüste. Tatsächlich ist das Foto aber natürlich in erster Linie ein lustiger Schnappschuss – und absolut jugendfrei.
Portugal 🇵🇹 I haven’t been back here since 2012 when I supported Coldplay. It’s now 2018 and I did my first show in ages and you all turned the F$*k out! I saw a sign of someone wanted to sing with me and he did and blew all of us away! And the live streaming of the 3 million of you watching on tv! I promise to be back RitaBots! Stay crazy 😜 see you all soon! Thank you for such a memorable night! ❤️❤️❤️❤️