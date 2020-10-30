Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 VNVorarlberger Nachrichten Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
Reisen im Jahr 2020 - die Coronavirus-Krise

Von Redaktion - 30.10.2020 10:35 (Akt. 30.10.2020 10:35)
Parodie: "Lockdown-Reisen".
Lockdown-Reisen: Reisejournalistin stellt typische Reisefotos nach – mit urkomischem Ergebnis!

Reisejournalisten haben es 2020 nicht einfach. Auch die Südafrikanerin Sharon Waugh sitzt zu Hause fest. Ärgerlich, denn Reisen ist ihr Beruf. Doch in ihrem Reiseblog thesharonicles macht sie jetzt aus der Not eine Tugend und stellt typischen Reise-Fotos aus den Vorjahren einer 2020er Version gegenüber.

