Reisen im Jahr 2020 - die Coronavirus-Krise
Video: Die "Lockdown-Reisen"
Reisejournalisten haben es 2020 nicht einfach. Auch die Südafrikanerin Sharon Waugh sitzt zu Hause fest. Ärgerlich, denn Reisen ist ihr Beruf. Doch in ihrem Reiseblog thesharonicles macht sie jetzt aus der Not eine Tugend und stellt typischen Reise-Fotos aus den Vorjahren einer 2020er Version gegenüber.
If you thought the fort was impressive, how's this for an magnificent construction? Appreciating architectural marvels is not what it used to be.
And when I'm done being sexy, I'm going to build the most epic sandcastle. (And no, the neighbour's cat has not pooped in this thing yet.)