Pokémon im Van Gogh Museum soll neue Generationen locken

Pikachu hängt jetzt im Amsterdamer Van Gogh Museum. ©People look at paintings by artists inspired by the Pokemon at the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam, on September 28, 2023. (Photo by Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION