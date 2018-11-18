MotoGP in Valencia wegen Regens unterbrochen
#MotoGP RACE 🏁@AndreaDovizioso MASTERS the appalling conditions at the #ValenciaGP to take VICTORY!🏆@Rins42 takes ANOTHER podium and @polespargaro takes his first podium this year, and @KTM_Racing's first EVER podium in the premier class! pic.twitter.com/LO0FcMVUTF
— MotoGP™🇪🇸🏁 (@MotoGP) November 18, 2018
Das letzte Rennen der Saison soll über eine auf 14 Runden verkürzte Distanz doch noch stattfinden, sobald das Wasser von der Strecke abgeflossen ist. Wann der neuerliche Start für die 15 noch verbleibenden Fahrer erfolgen wird, steht noch nicht fest.
ROSSI'S DOWN!💢
He's crashed out of second at turn 12! He's back up and running, rejoining in 13th behind Lorenzo! #ValenciaGP pic.twitter.com/YQAesAZxLb
Zu Zeitpunkt des Abbruchs bei zunehmendem Regen waren nur noch 15 von 24 gestarteten Fahrern im Rennen gewesen. Nicht zu ihnen gehörten Weltmeister Marc Marquez aus Spanien.
(APA)
WE'RE RACING ONCE AGAIN HERE AT THE #ValenciaGP!🏁 pic.twitter.com/ORCzF5ZHnB
Nasty crash for @maverickmack25 destroys his bike
The wet conditions are catching out plenty of riders in this final round at Valencia, throwing the Spanish rider from his bike#MotoGP | #ValenciaGP 🎥https://t.co/F0zi0njmz2 pic.twitter.com/DhrhDSIosI
Iannone crashes out of 5th now at turn 12, losing the rear and doing a full 180!🙈#ValenciaGP pic.twitter.com/cPRTLXsRWM
