MotoGP

MotoGP in Valencia wegen Regens unterbrochen

18.11.2018 14:57 (Akt. 18.11.2018 15:32)
Das Rennen musste abgebrochen werden.
Der Grand Prix der MotoGP-Klasse in Valencia ist am Sonntag in der 15. von 27 Runden wegen zu viel Wasser auf der Strecke abgebrochen worden.
Das letzte Rennen der Saison soll über eine auf 14 Runden verkürzte Distanz doch noch stattfinden, sobald das Wasser von der Strecke abgeflossen ist. Wann der neuerliche Start für die 15 noch verbleibenden Fahrer erfolgen wird, steht noch nicht fest.

Zu Zeitpunkt des Abbruchs bei zunehmendem Regen waren nur noch 15 von 24 gestarteten Fahrern im Rennen gewesen. Nicht zu ihnen gehörten Weltmeister Marc Marquez aus Spanien.

