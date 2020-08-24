Mit 19 Jahren: Youtube-Star Landon Clifford gestorben
Der 19-jährige Internet-Star hinterlässt seine Ehefrau Camryn Clifford und seine zwei Töchter Colette und Delilah. Zweitere war erst Mitte Mai zur Welt gekommen.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be. After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle. He was meant to die old with me. Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.
Die Ehefrau des verstorbenen Landon schreibt auf Instagram, ihr Mann wäre sechs Tage im Koma gelegen. "Er starb und hat dabei das Leben anderer gerettet", wird die Tatsache, dass Landon Clifford mehrere Organe landesweit gespendet hat, angedeutet.
Die Ursache, woran Clifford letztlich gestorben ist, wollte Ehefrau Camryn nicht bekannt geben.
Laut Medienberichten hatte der Videoblogger allerdings eine Gehirnverletzung erlitten. Offenbar war diese so schwer, dass er nach sechs Tagen nicht mehr aus dem Koma aufgewacht und verstorben ist. Wie Landon Clifford sich die Gehirnverletzung zugezogen hat, ist nicht bekannt.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Our little princesses couldn’t ask for a better snuggle buddy / jungle gym / tea party guest 💙 You’ll always be the one they go to when they need something (especially when they already asked mommy but she said no) Happy Fathers Day! 👨🏻 We love you so much!!!
Das junge Ehepaar wurde mit seinem Youtube-Kanal "Cam&Fam" bekannt. Dort teilten sie seit 2017 private Einblicke. Camryn wurde mit 16 schwanger, auch das wurde im Internet begleitet.
(VOL.AT)