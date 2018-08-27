Mel B. leidet an einer posttraumatischen Belastungsstörung
Die britische Sängerin Melanie Brown (43), bekannt als früheres Spice Girl Mel B, will demnächst eine Therapie beginnen. Grund sei unter anderem eine posttraumatische Belastungsstörung, schilderte Brown der Zeitung “The Sun”. Bei der Arbeit an ihrem Buch “Brutally Honest” (auf deutsch: Brutal ehrlich) seien alte Wunden aufgerissen.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Just when you think life couldn’t get any better BOOM,Best birthday EVER,feeling very very over whelmed today,soooooo much planning and thought went into this surprise birthday party,anyone who no’s me no’s I’m a total home body haha so I don’t no how I had ABSOLUTELY no idea,if I’m not at home I’m with my kids or working simple as that,but you did it Gary,you got me out of the house just by saying “trust me”😝Gary your amazing seriously thank you thank you from the bottom of my heart,you have no idea how special you made me feel yesterday,I’ve never felt like that before and you no I don’t really like birthdays,especially since my fathers is the day before mine and he is no longer with us,your such a class act with such a genuine pure heart,I will forever cherish this birthday for being the best birthday I have ever ever had,so for that I truly deeply thank you for your kindness and loyalty always and forever!!! #myrock #rideordie #thankful haha i see you in the back of my pic right there Gary💜💜💜💋
Für ihre Kinder
In einer Stellungnahme, die die Zeitung veröffentlichte, schrieb das frühere Spice Girl von für sie schwierigen Themen wie dem Tod ihres Vaters und verletzenden Beziehungen. Für ihre Kinder möchte die britische Popsängerin (“Feels So Good”) nun stark sein: “Ich liebe meine drei Mädchen mehr als das Leben selbst.”
3x am Tag Sex – mit unterschiedlichen Männern
Gegenüber der “Sun” berichtet ein Freund des Spice Girls, dass Mel B. nach ihrer bitteren Scheidung von Stephen Belafonte mit bis zu drei Männern täglich Sex hatte. “Manchmal ist es zu schwer mit all den Emotionen umzugehen, die ich fühle. Aber das Problem war nie Sex oder Alkohol – es liegt viel tiefer.”