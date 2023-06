Kroatien: 265 Euro Strafe, wenn man in dieser Stadt einen Rollkoffer benutzt

©Tourists pull their luggage as they walk on Stradun street in Croatia's UNESCO protected medieval town of Dubrovnik April 29, 2013. The barren Srdj plateau overlooking the mediaeval city of Dubrovnik is a real estate developer's dream, offering breath-taking views of Croatia's top tourist destination. That's precisely why an Israeli-Croatian consortium began planning a billion-euro golf resort there in 2006. Seven years on, construction has yet to start. This project typifies the problems facing foreign investors in Croatia, which joins the European Union on July 1, more than 20 years after it broke away in war from socialist Yugoslavia. Picture taken April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic (CROATIA - Tags: BUSINESS TRAVEL)