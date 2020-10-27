Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 VNVorarlberger Nachrichten Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
Kim Kardashian: Sexy mit 40, aber es hagelt auch Kritik

Von Redaktion - 27.10.2020 18:33 (Akt. 27.10.2020 18:33)
Kritik an Kim Kardashian für dieses Bild.
Im XXS-Bikini hat die Influencerin und Unternehmerin ihren 40. Geburtstag gefeiert und schreibt auf "Insta": "This is 40".
Wie berichtet hat Kim Kardashian die Party zu ihrem 40. Geburtstag im Geheimen geplant. Jetzt hat sie ihre Fans mit ein paar Strandfotos beglückt und schreibt selbstbewusst: "This is 40" ("Das ist 40"). Die Bilder zeigen die schöne Kim im XXS-Bikini. Doch während ihre Fans sich über die Bilder freuen, hagelt es auch Kritik.

"Nein, das ist plastische Chirurgie"

Auf Twitter schreibt eine Userin: "So sieht 40 für jemanden aus, der das notwendige Geld für Fitnesstrainer, Ernährungsberater, Köche, kosmetische Eingriffe und hochwertige Gesichts- und Körperpflegeprodukte hat."

u003cpu003eKim Kardashian im XXS-Bikini zum 40. Geburtstagu003c/pu003en © AP

Ein anderer Kommentar lautet. "Nein, das ist plastische Chirurgie und Geld". Wiederum eine andere Nutzerin schreibt: "Geht es wirklich als 40 durch, wenn all deine Körperteile brandneu sind?"

Zur Person: Über Kim Kardashian

  • Kimberly Noel "Kim" Kardashian West wurde am 21. Oktober 1980 in Los Angeles (USA) geboren und ist eine US-amerikanische Unternehmerin, Reality-TV-Star, Influencerin, Model und Schauspielerin.
  • Im Herbst 2007 wurden die ersten Folgen der Familien-Reality-Soap "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" auf VIVA ausgestrahlt, die vor allem von Kim selbst und ihren Geschwistern Kourtney, Khloé und Robert Kardashian sowie ihren Halbschwestern Kendall und Kylie Jenner handelt.
  • Kim Kardashian betreibt gemeinsam mit ihren Schwestern Kourtney und Khloé die Modeboutique-Kette "D-A-S-H" und brachte eine Modekollektion namens "Kardashian Kollection" auf den hart umgekämpften Fashion-Markt.
  • Im Oktober 2016 wurde Kim Kardashian während eines Aufenthaltes in der französischen Hauptstadt Paris in einem Palais in der Innenstadt überfallen. Ihr wurde Schmuck im Wert von rund neun Millionen Euro geraubt.
  • Kim Kardashian ist seit 2014 mit Rapper Kanye West verheiratet. Sie haben vier Kinder. Zwei Kinder wurden von Kim Kardashian geboren und zwei Kinder von einer Leihmutter ausgetragen.
  • Kim Kardashian hat durch den Verkauf von 20 Prozent ihrer eigenen Kosmetik-Linie an den Schönheitskonzern Coty kolportierte 200 Millionen US-Dollar verdient. Sie verdient unterschiedlichen Quellen zufolge bis zu 80 Millionen Dollar jährlich und wird auf ein Vermögen von bis zu 800 Millionen Dollar geschätzt.
This is 40!

Happy Place 🤠 No Filter 😃

All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.

