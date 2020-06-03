Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 VNVorarlberger Nachrichten Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
Stars

Hit im Netz: Die Sports Illustrated Icon Challenge

2 Kommentare
Von Redaktion - 3.06.2020 17:18 (Akt. 3.06.2020 17:18)
Zahlreiche Cover wurden nachgestellt.
Zahlreiche Cover wurden nachgestellt. ©Sports Illustrated, Instagram
Supermodels haben die Cover der "Sports Illustrated" gezieht - jetzt haben Fans bei einer Challenge ihre Lieblingstitelseiten nachgestellt.
Sexy SI-Models

Die #SwimsuitIconChallenge des legendären Magazin "Sports Illustrated" geht im Netz viral. Das Magazin, das es seit rund 60 Jahren gibt, hat seine Fans dazu aufgerufen ihr Lieblings-Cover nachzustellen. Und das haben Tausende gemacht und zahlreiche Bilder in den Sozialen Netzwerken gepostet - selbst ehemalige Cover-Models wie Carola Alt (59) haben mitgemacht.

Sport Illustrated Ikonen - die Cover
Sports Illusrated Cover © APA, AP, EPA, dapd
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Blue Lagoon

Ein Beitrag geteilt von TIFFANY BERTY (@tiffanyberty) am

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

I thought this would be a fun little challenge to recreate. I’ve always dreamt of being apart of the Sports Illustrated SwimSuit family. What better way to be apart than to recreate an icon who has not only reshaped what modeling actually means, but showcases an empowered, beautiful, ambitious and audacious woman. She has not only been my role model, but has reshaped my WHY as to why I’ve always wanted to model. ⠀ ⠀⠀ I love the way Sports Illustrated has started to incorporate all woman into their catalogues. They too are created an empowering environment to feel safe in loving yourself. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ If you know me, you know I am all about self-love and positivity (as often as I can be). So this was fun & I hope you enjoy it. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ From My Adult Life to Yours, ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Nicole ⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ #SwimsuitIconChallenge #skintexture #redefinepretty #effyourbeautystandards #smilingwithacne #acnehappens #myfacestory #myadultlife #hautsachegemeinsam #acne #skinpositivity #skininfluencer #acnepositivity #selflove #freethepimple #realskin #iamnotmyskin #aeriereal

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Nicole Kemmet (@nicole_kemmet) am

Oben ohne von der Welle erwischt

