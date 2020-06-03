Hit im Netz: Die Sports Illustrated Icon Challenge
Die #SwimsuitIconChallenge des legendären Magazin "Sports Illustrated" geht im Netz viral. Das Magazin, das es seit rund 60 Jahren gibt, hat seine Fans dazu aufgerufen ihr Lieblings-Cover nachzustellen. Und das haben Tausende gemacht und zahlreiche Bilder in den Sozialen Netzwerken gepostet - selbst ehemalige Cover-Models wie Carola Alt (59) haben mitgemacht.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I thought this would be a fun little challenge to recreate. I’ve always dreamt of being apart of the Sports Illustrated SwimSuit family. What better way to be apart than to recreate an icon who has not only reshaped what modeling actually means, but showcases an empowered, beautiful, ambitious and audacious woman. She has not only been my role model, but has reshaped my WHY as to why I’ve always wanted to model. ⠀ ⠀⠀ I love the way Sports Illustrated has started to incorporate all woman into their catalogues. They too are created an empowering environment to feel safe in loving yourself. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ If you know me, you know I am all about self-love and positivity (as often as I can be). So this was fun & I hope you enjoy it. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ From My Adult Life to Yours, ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Nicole ⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ #SwimsuitIconChallenge #skintexture #redefinepretty #effyourbeautystandards #smilingwithacne #acnehappens #myfacestory #myadultlife #hautsachegemeinsam #acne #skinpositivity #skininfluencer #acnepositivity #selflove #freethepimple #realskin #iamnotmyskin #aeriereal
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Well this was fun!!! 🔥💦🙌🏼 #SwimsuitIconChallenge with @sloanestephens 🖤 @si_swimsuit Photo: @peter.marlin . . . . . #modellife #swimsuitmodel #posing #strong #confidence #beauty #model #fitnessmodel #swimwearmodel #blackonepiece #healthy #greyhairmodel #greyhair #getscouted #fit #newface #naturalbeauty #strongwomen #confidentwomen #healthyliving #beautiful #explantjourney #explant #realbeauty #raw #strength #beachbody #natural
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I don’t post bikini photos very often but when I do of course it’s for a @si_swimsuit challenge 🙈😋 I wanted to recreate one of my favorite SI covers! Thank you to my husband for helping me by playing my photographer, this was fun. 😘🤣 #swimsuiticonchallenge @mj_day
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
📸Can you tell which was taken in 1986 on the beaches of beautiful, sunny Bora Bora, and which was taken on a rainy day, quarantined in 2020???🙃 ☔️Was a perfect day for this @si_swimsuit Icon challenge! @ellemacphersonofficial is such a stunning,Sun Goddess✨was fun playing and pretending I was soaking up rays right next to her😎👙☀️🌊 #siswimsuit #challenge #rainyday #ellemacpherson #sungoddess #borabora #sportsillustrated #swimsuit #sunkissed #pictureoftheday #swimsuiticonchallenge #siswimsearch
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Here it is!! My Sports Illustrated submission!!! Shot on the iPhone 11 @iphone_11__pro__max I loved the Marisa Miller cover. So this is my copy of her cover!! Some things just cannot be put into words. My gratitude and appreciation for @si_swimsuit, photographer Ezequiel de La Rosa @ezquieldelarosa and his sister Rosie @rosiodelarosa and all of my amazing followers! With that being said, thank you all for supporting me in my submission to #swimsuitconchallenge Stay tuned for more previous and present photoshoots! @apple #mysubmission #thankyou #competition #loveyouall #staytunedformore #youarebeautiful
Oben ohne von der Welle erwischt
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
So, uhm yeah. @si_swimsuit and @heidiklum I didn't have an elephant 🐘 on hand so made do with my car 😂😂😂 #swimsuiticonchallenge Thought I'd have a little fun with the challenge this time around lmao!! #fffweek #sportsillustrated #ursulawiedmannmodels #plusmodel #celebratemysize #diversityinfashion #sisterlocs #naturalhair #nyfw #wlyg #curvemodel #runwaymodel #printmodel #plusmodelmag #pmmlovemybody #honda #crv #plussizefashion #milkmodelsearch #quarantine #brandambassador #issasnack #beyourbrand #statebystate #modellife #teamstetts #curvyfashion