Herzzerreißende Bilder: Familie nimmt Abschied von Tochter (3)
Es ist das Schlimmste, das Eltern passieren kann: dass sie ihr eigenes Kind beerdigen müssen. Influencerin und Bloggerin Ashley Stock verlor ihre dreijährige Tochter Stevie Lynn Ende Mai, das kleine Mädchen litt an einem Hirntumor. Die Diagnose traf die Familie völlig unerwartet. Eigentlich wurde Stevie wegen motorischer Auffälligkeiten kurz vor ihrem dritten Geburtstag untersucht. Gefunden wurde ein riesiger Hirntumor. Nur sechs Wochen später schlief das kleine Mädchen für immer in den Armen ihrer Eltern ein.
Dear Stevie, it’s been one week since you took your last breath in my arms while Stevie Nicks Landslide quietly played in the background—the same song that played in the delivery room when you entered this world. Today i drive home from my first trip to the grocery store in over a month and my mama instinct still thinks you’re behind me in your seat. We’ll pass the trash trucks and fire trucks and the outline of the white moon in a blue sky. I’m waiting to hear your little voice yell out “mommy look, look. Trash truck. Fire truck. Dah moooon. So pretty”. But it’s only silence. And then I’m the mama hysterically crying at the stoplight looking in my rear view mirror at an empty bucket seat that used to house your car seat. It’s the same when i pass the diaper aisle at target and the cute little girl clothes. Or when I’m digging for my keys in my purse and pull out one of your binkies. Or the big girl bed we were ready to transition you to that sits in our garage. Everything is you. I’ve built my life and my heart around you and your brothers and while the joy still exists all around me, none of it feels even close to the same without you. Living this broken feels impossible, but baby girl, i promise I’m looking for your miracles around every corner. Even from the other side, you’re keeping me going. We’ve got work to do, hugs to give and hearts to heal. #stevielynnstock #dipg #starsforstevie #letterstostevie
Ihre Trauer verarbeitet Ashley Stock unter anderem in einem Instagram-Post. Sie zeigt ihren rund 500.000 Followern bewegende Bilder, die zeigen, wie sie mit ihrem Mann Ben und den beiden Söhnen Wesley (10) und Sawyer (7) Abschied von der kleinen Stevie Lynn nimmt.
“There are moments that the words don't reach There is suffering too terrible to name You hold your child as tight as you can And push away the unimaginable The moments when you're in so deep It feels easier to just swim down They move uptown And learn to live with the unimaginable. If I could spare (her) life If I could trade (her) life for mine She’d be standing here right now And you would smile, and that would be enough I don't pretend to know The challenges we're facing I know there's no replacing what we've lost And you need time But I'm not afraid I know who I married Just let me stay here by your side That would be enough” Via @hamiltonmusical song: it’s quiet uptown 📷: @michellebeller
Die trauernde Mama schreibt auch herzzerreißende Briefe an ihre Tochter.
"Liebe Stevie, ich habe einen neuen Teppich gekauft in der Woche, bevor du von uns gegangen bist. Es war ein Trauerkauf. Natürlich haben wir ihn gebraucht, nach vier Wochen gescheiterten Töpfchen-Trainings mit deinem süßen Welpen. Aber ich habe den Teppich nicht gekauft, weil wir ihn gebraucht haben. Ich habe ihn gekauft, um etwas anderes als den Schmerz zu fühlen, den ich empfinde, wenn ich dir dabei zusehe, wie du uns verlässt.
Dear Stevie, i bought a new rug the week before you passed. It was a grief purchase. Certainly we needed it after a month of failed potty training with your sweet puppy. But i didn’t buy it because we needed it, i bought it so i would feel anything else besides the pain of watching you leave us. Today we bury you. And in that same attempt to feel anything else besides the pain, your dad is on his hands and knees vacuuming up all the shedding wool from that rug this morning. I can hear the loud hum of the shop-vac through the open kitchen window as i sit in the backyard arranging flowers for your casket. And i can also hear Sawyer. Sitting at the kitchen counter while your Dad vacuums, with a bowl full of cereal, loudly humming along to the sound of the vacuum. It’s a sound that probably would have aggravated me months ago and i may have even asked him to stop. But today i don’t want him to ever stop. His hum fills your silence. His hum comforts me as i tie tiny bows around your flowers and prayerfully select the stems that will make you smile most. His hum reminds me why i must gather all my strength and keep going. #letterstostevie #stevielynnstock #starsforstevie
Heute begraben wir dich. Und auch dein Papa versucht etwas anderes zu spüren als Schmerz, wenn er wie jetzt gerade auf allen Vieren die Wollmäuse staubsaugt, die dieser Teppich überall hinterlässt. Ich bin im Garten und suche Blumen für deinen Sarg aus und höre das laute Summen des Staubsaugers durchs Küchenfenster. Ich höre auch Sawyer. Er sitzt mit deinem Papa in der Küche, isst Müsli und summt laut mit dem Staubsauger mit. Vor einigen Monaten hätte ich mich wahrscheinlich über das Geräusch aufgeregt. Heute will ich nicht, dass er aufhört, denn sein Summen füllt deine Stille. Und es erinnert mich daran, warum ich all mein Kraft zusammen nehmen und weitermachen muss. "
Ihre Follower sind tief bewegt, eine Welle des Mitgefühls begleitet Ashleys Ringen um Stärke und winzige Stücke Normalität. "Niemand sollte das erleben müssen, was euch widerfahren ist", fasst eine Kommentatorin zusammen, was so viele empfinden und versucht wie viele andere alles, um zu zeigen, dass die Familie nicht allein ist, wenn sie Trost sucht.
“This is my life now”. That sentence plays in my head several times daily. Sometimes i catch myself whispering it out loud. I still can’t tell if I’m phrasing it as a question or a mantra. Perhaps both. I suppose it depends on the moment. Because there are definitely times when I’m wading in peace about the new path the Lord has placed before us. But then, there are the mornings...when i wake up, and for a split second, i think this could all be a terrible nightmare and I’ll get out of bed and walk back into the life i signed up for. Then reality hits my like a punch to the gut. A lump forms in my throat and it becomes hard to swallow. Suddenly I’m torn between going back to sleep to stop the pain or rushing to scoop up my baby girl and soak up every single moment with her. I’m choosing the moments over the sleep. I can sleep later. I can breakdown later. For now, I trace the invisible line from the middle of her forehead down to the tip of her nose with my finger at least a hundred times a day. I’m memorizing the way her features relax with my touch. I’m saying silent prayers that i never forget the way her skin feels on mine. I’m smelling her salty hair and her sticky neck and her sweet little toes and wishing there was a way to bottle her scent up forever. I gently tickle her belly button and massage her head and tell her constantly that she is safe, she is loved, she is perfect, she makes me happy and I’m so proud of her. 📷: @michellebeller