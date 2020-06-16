Herzzerreißende Bilder: Familie nimmt Abschied von Tochter (3)

US-Bloggerin Ashley Stock zeigt bewegende Fotos von der Beerdigung ihrer Tochter Stevie Lynn (3), die an einem Hirntumor starb.

Es ist das Schlimmste, das Eltern passieren kann: dass sie ihr eigenes Kind beerdigen müssen. Influencerin und Bloggerin Ashley Stock verlor ihre dreijährige Tochter Stevie Lynn Ende Mai, das kleine Mädchen litt an einem Hirntumor. Die Diagnose traf die Familie völlig unerwartet. Eigentlich wurde Stevie wegen motorischer Auffälligkeiten kurz vor ihrem dritten Geburtstag untersucht. Gefunden wurde ein riesiger Hirntumor. Nur sechs Wochen später schlief das kleine Mädchen für immer in den Armen ihrer Eltern ein.

Ihre Trauer verarbeitet Ashley Stock unter anderem in einem Instagram-Post. Sie zeigt ihren rund 500.000 Followern bewegende Bilder, die zeigen, wie sie mit ihrem Mann Ben und den beiden Söhnen Wesley (10) und Sawyer (7) Abschied von der kleinen Stevie Lynn nimmt.

Die trauernde Mama schreibt auch herzzerreißende Briefe an ihre Tochter.

"Liebe Stevie, ich habe einen neuen Teppich gekauft in der Woche, bevor du von uns gegangen bist. Es war ein Trauerkauf. Natürlich haben wir ihn gebraucht, nach vier Wochen gescheiterten Töpfchen-Trainings mit deinem süßen Welpen. Aber ich habe den Teppich nicht gekauft, weil wir ihn gebraucht haben. Ich habe ihn gekauft, um etwas anderes als den Schmerz zu fühlen, den ich empfinde, wenn ich dir dabei zusehe, wie du uns verlässt.

Heute begraben wir dich. Und auch dein Papa versucht etwas anderes zu spüren als Schmerz, wenn er wie jetzt gerade auf allen Vieren die Wollmäuse staubsaugt, die dieser Teppich überall hinterlässt. Ich bin im Garten und suche Blumen für deinen Sarg aus und höre das laute Summen des Staubsaugers durchs Küchenfenster. Ich höre auch Sawyer. Er sitzt mit deinem Papa in der Küche, isst Müsli und summt laut mit dem Staubsauger mit. Vor einigen Monaten hätte ich mich wahrscheinlich über das Geräusch aufgeregt. Heute will ich nicht, dass er aufhört, denn sein Summen füllt deine Stille. Und es erinnert mich daran, warum ich all mein Kraft zusammen nehmen und weitermachen muss. "